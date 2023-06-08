Millions missing out on vital nutrients due to overfishing

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from the global non-profit Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) show that eliminating overfishing could provide nutrition for millions of additional people and help to prevent serious and life-threatening health conditions. Seafood is one of the most nutrient rich foods, packed with vitamins, and already provides a fifth of the daily protein needs of over 3 billion people globally1.

Coral Reef at Marsa Gozlani site, Sharm el Shekh, Egypt.

Latest estimates suggest if all global fisheries were managed sustainably, 16 million more tons of seafood could be harvested every year2. This additional catch together with the 96 million tons of wild seafood catch currently projected for 20303 could prevent iron deficiencies in 4 million people and vitamin B 12 deficiencies in 18 million people4. This could help alleviate anemia, a global public health problem that affects nearly half of young children under five and 40% of pregnant women globally5.

The increased total catch could also help eliminate zinc and calcium deficiencies in more than two and a half million and 24 million people respectively while increasing vitamin A intakes for five million people[6]. Deficiency in vitamin A alone is the leading cause of preventable blindness in children7.

MSC's analysis found that 38 million people missing out on healthy levels of essential Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA)8, which are mainly found in seafood9, could also have their daily requirements met if the oceans are fished sustainably, helping to reduce deaths from heart disease and strokes10. Almost 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended intake of seafood per week, as set in the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans11.

The estimates are derived from the Aquatic Foods Composition Database 12 , a product of the Golden Lab at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and presents the most comprehensive global database of more than three and a half thousand aquatic food species and hundreds of nutrients, created to increase the understanding of the nutritional benefits of aquatic foods.

Recent studies13 have also shown that nutrients from seafood are better absorbed and utilized by the body than nutrients in vegetables and food supplements. However, the challenges facing the ocean are also immense, with over a third of global fish stocks exploited at an unsustainable level14.

"By 2030, the world population is projected to reach 8.5 billion – that's half a billion more people than we currently have, and half a billion more people who need to eat, putting even more pressure on the earth," said Nicole Condon, Marine Stewardship Council US Program Director. "Catastrophic climate impacts and overfishing are threatening ocean health making managing our wild seafood sources sustainably more important than ever. We must collectively put aquatic foods at the heart of national food strategies to ensure that sustainable fisheries are recognized and supported, as well as help improve access to nutrition-rich seafood. The ocean plays such an important role in feeding the future."

This analysis, included in a new briefing on the importance of wild caught seafood in sustaining a growing global population, is being released by the MSC to mark the UN's 15th World Oceans Day on Thursday, June 8 2023.

About the MSC

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is a global, science-based nonprofit organization helping to protect the ocean and safeguard seafood supplies for the future. For over 25 years, the MSC has been working with scientists, fisheries, seafood companies, industry experts, retailers, conservation groups, and other nonprofits to improve the way our ocean is fished through the MSC Fisheries Standard and Chain of Custody Standard . The MSC program incentivizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices globally. Through the use of the MSC blue fish label , the MSC makes it easy for everyone to identify and choose sustainable, wild-caught seafood from a certified source. Learn more at www.msc.org .

The blue MSC ecolabel assures consumers that the fish they are enjoying comes from a sustainable and well-managed fishery.

