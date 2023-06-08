Ohio Warehouse Equipment Announces Name Change as Part of Rebrand to Scale for Future Growth

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Warehouse Equipment announced today it has completed a major rebrand to NexTier Equipment for its business nationally headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company's decision to change its name is an important step in strengthening its position as a leader in the used equipment market and executing an aggressive growth strategy through national expansion. "Today marks a significant milestone for our business and allows us the opportunity to accelerate partnerships, transform our customer experience and expand upon the innovative product and service solutions we offer," said Travis Kruse, President of NexTier Equipment. "We believe this investment will enable us to broaden our portfolio of options to meet the unique needs of our diverse client base."

The former Ohio Warehouse Equipment has been widely recognized for quality products and outstanding service since its inception in 2009. Now, with the combined strength of its parent company GNCO, Inc., the company will continue to deliver value to its customers through a wider range of solutions at regionally located equipment hubs, and a comprehensive support network spanning coast to coast.

The name change, effective immediately, will be reflected across all company communications and branding materials.

About NexTier Equipment

NexTier Equipment is a market leader in providing high-quality preowned equipment specializing in forklifts, railcar movers, construction equipment and yard spotters. With over 100 years of combined experience, NexTier is a global destination for wholesale, retail and service across diversified industries such as warehousing and distribution, construction and lumber yards, machine shops, recycling centers and agriculture facilities. For more information, visit nextierequipment.com.

