RGF Connect: Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers for People Around the World

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RGF Staffing launches an ambitious social program, designed to connect underserved people and communities around the world to education, training and work. The RGF Connect program will bridge the gap: it consists of different social initiatives, tailored to local challenges, which will add up to create a global movement for real, meaningful change. RGF Connect will result in an exciting leap forward as we work towards creating more inclusive societies around the world.

Staffmark Group's RGF Connect program helps those preparing to exit the U.S. justice system secure employment.

"The RGF Connect initiative is all about building bridges and breaking down barriers", says RGF Staffing's CEO Rob Zandbergen. "Our company is committed to offering opportunities for life, and the fact is that there are still far too many people around the world who experience persistent obstacles in their search for employment and a meaningful career. I'm excited about the positive impact this will have on many individuals. I'm convinced RGF Connect will create local ripples around the world, which cause a global wave."

Local initiatives: heartwarming and meaningful

The RGF Connect program has been thoroughly prepared by enthusiastic 'RGF Connectors' working for and with RGF Staffing's operating companies around the world, including Staffmark Group. Local initiatives are about to be unveiled, each of them aimed at a specific group of people who currently face barriers to employment.

Staffmark Group's program helps those preparing to exit the U.S. justice system build a solid foundation for their future. Maintaining employment is a vital aspect of their re-entry into society but finding a job can be a challenge due to the stigma and discrimination associated with having a criminal record.

"At Staffmark Group, we are the heart between people and jobs. Through our Staffmark Group RGF Connect initiative, we are helping people build a solid foundation for their future," said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "We are building potential and breaking prejudice, building communities and breaking bias, and building bridges and breaking barriers. This initiative is a fresh start that brings inclusion and equality to our participants."

By working while incarcerated, participants learn valuable skills, such as time management, communication, and teamwork. Furthermore, the program provides participants with a sense of purpose and a positive outlook on their future.

"Most sustainable staffing company"

"The RGF Connect program is fully in line with our ambition to become the most sustainable staffing company by 2030", says Yvonne Mastenbroek (Chief Sustainability Officer RGF Staffing). "We're putting people first, and we're breaking down barriers, stigmas and prejudice. RGF Connect will help us take our ESG agenda to the next level, embedding it in our DNA. It will help us, as a global company, to work towards the ultimate goal of creating a more inclusive society for everyone."

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global network of HR service providers. Together, the local brands employ approximately 265,000 talents across four continents. Our local experts are passionate about connecting people with jobs that give them opportunities to thrive. We believe that we have the ability and responsibility to drive positive, transformative change. This is why we incorporate ESG throughout our operations and contribute to a sustainable world.

RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings, a Japanese publicly traded company with leading brands including Indeed and Glassdoor. RGF Staffing includes strong local brands such as Advantage Resourcing, Bright Plus, Chandler Macleod, CSI Companies, Peoplebank, Recruit Staffing, Secretary Plus, Solvus, Staffmark, Staff Service, Start People, Unique and USG Professionals. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

Watch the RGF Connect video: https://vimeo.com/831845488/15a6c77c59

Visit the RGF Connect webpages: rgfconnect.com

Visit the Staffmark Group RGF Connect webpage: www.staffmarkgroup.com/rgf-connect

