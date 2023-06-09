Celebrate Men's Health Education and Awareness Month by Improving Your Overall Well-being With ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Is a Delicious Daily Wellness Drink for Optimal Health and Wellness

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Health Education and Awareness Month focuses on raising awareness and educating men about various health issues that affect them. It aims to empower men with knowledge and encourage them to prioritize their well-being. During Men's Health Education and Awareness Month, it is crucial to place special emphasis on personal health, and incorporating a high-quality dietary supplement like ActivatedYou™ Morning Complete into your routine can contribute to a healthier lifestyle. By choosing this product, men can take an active role in supporting their overall health and enjoying the benefits of a well-nourished body.

In line with the goals of Men's Health Education and Awareness Month, Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a revolutionary dietary supplement that can support men's overall health and well-being. Created by Maggie Q, an actor, animal advocate, and health exponent, this delicious daily wellness drink is formulated with prebiotics, probiotics, and six premium nutrient blends. Its unique combination of powerful ingredients can offer numerous benefits for men's health. It helps boost metabolism, supports healthy liver and cellular functioning, and helps protect the body against oxidative stress to help keep spirits lifted. By incorporating ActivatedYou Morning Complete into their daily routine, men can feel recharged and refreshed throughout the day.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a revolutionary dietary supplement wellness drink that offers complete "wellness in a glass." This daily wellness drink comes in two flavors — Apple Cinnamon and the new Citrus Medley — which both contain powerful blends for overall wellness. These blends include the metabolic enhancing blend, prebiotic and high fiber blend, probiotic blend, antioxidant blend, green superfoods blend, and the adaptogens, liver support, and sugar-balancing support blends. Morning Complete's revolutionary formula is derived from healthy green vegetables, packed with vital nutrients, fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and wellness-boosting antioxidants. ActivatedYou Morning Complete's prebiotic and probiotic blends help the body's good bacteria, which promotes a healthy digestive tract and supports the microbiome. Each formula in Morning Complete is carefully selected to support gut health and overall wellness. Combining its optimal blends of adaptogens, antioxidants, polyphenols, green superfoods, and probiotics, ActivatedYou Morning Complete helps promote healthy liver and cellular functioning, delivering vital nutrients for optimal well-being.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Ingredients†*

Metabolic Enhancing Blend - Morning Complete combines green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit in this powerful blend. Combining these potent ingredients helps promote a healthy metabolism and helps enhance fat-burning efficiency.

Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend - Considered the "fertilizer" for your microbiome, this blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark. These components nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Probiotic Blend - Morning Complete provides a blend of 9 different probiotic strains, including B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei , and S. thermophilus . Together, they populate your digestive system with beneficial bacteria.

Antioxidant Blend - Morning Complete's antioxidant blend is loaded with polyphenol-rich superstars, including Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol). These antioxidants help combat environmental toxins.

Green Superfoods Blend - Morning Complete incorporates nutrient-rich greens such as spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass to provide essential nutrients and help sustain energy.

Adaptogens - Morning Complete includes adaptogens like astragalus root extract, Rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane) to support your body's response to stress and help fight off fatigue.

Liver Support - This blend aids mitochondrial and detoxification functions with organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract, known for their beneficial effects on liver health.

Sugar Balancing Support - Formulated to optimize performance, this blend consists of Gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract. They work together to help maintain balanced sugar levels in the body.

How do I use ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

To make ActivatedYou Morning Complete a part of your daily routine, just add a scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to a drink of your choice. For the best experience, Maggie Q's ActivatedYou recommends mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea. Enjoy the benefits with every sip.*

Where to Buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

You can conveniently purchase ActivatedYou Morning Complete on the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for the purchase price of $79 and is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction. ActivatedYou Morning Complete is offered in two delicious flavors: apple-cinnamon and a refreshing new citrus flavor.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on Youtube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

