BambooHR Launches Its Benefits Administration Solution

LINDON, Utah, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software platform for human resources, today announced it has launched Benefits Administration, a solution designed to simplify the benefits enrollment process for thousands of organizations.

Benefits Administration brings employee benefits enrollment right into the BambooHR platform, providing an easy, fast, and familiar experience for both administration and employees. It's designed to save HR practitioners time and ensure accuracy while managing employee benefits. Benefits Administration works together seamlessly with HRIS and payroll as a unified platform, simplifying the process for both admins and employees and acting as one-stop for HR needs.

As employee benefits continue to change and companies grow, BambooHR aims to help ensure that managing employee data remains as streamlined as possible. The solution allows customers to efficiently organize benefit plans, create unique enrollment windows, promote employee self enrollment, and review elections all in one place. By building benefits and payroll into the BambooHR platform, customers can provide enhanced visibility to their employees around approved benefits elections. Additionally, the solution is "broker friendly," allowing users to provide individual brokers with the plan information needed more easily than before.

The easy-to-use interface includes the following features:

Election Submission & Approvals – employees can view all benefit plans and make elections directly in BambooHR.

Open Enrollment, New Hires & QLEs – whether it's for a new hire, annual enrollment, or a qualifying life event, an HR admin can simply create an enrollment window in BambooHR and every employee entry automatically saves to their record.

Reporting & Data Review – the Enrollment Window Election Summary and Benefit Election Changes reports let users review benefits data at a glance, ensure accuracy, and export data for the broker or benefit providers.

Carrier Connections – the feature offers seamless connections to a growing list of top benefits carriers, allowing HR to send employee enrollment data directly to providers, all without the hassle and error of double entry.

Seamless Payroll Runs – by combining Benefits Administration and Payroll, benefits data is synced for a more seamless, error-free payroll run.

Broker-Friendly Benefits System – Benefits Administration makes managing and collaborating on benefits more convenient and efficient for a smoother, stress-free partnership.

"With 82% of employees noting that company-offered perks and benefits are the most important thing when looking at a potential employer, our new Benefits Administration tool equips customers to thrive in a competitive job market by making benefits easier to select and review for a more efficient process," said Brian Crofts, chief product officer at BambooHR. "In today's competitive talent market, HR leaders need to streamline time-intensive processes such as benefits administration in order to focus on what matters most."

BambooHR Benefits Administration makes it easier for HR practitioners to create impactful employee experiences while providing employees direct self-service access to their own information. The product is available now for all BambooHR customers. For more information please visit https://www.bamboohr.com/hr-software/benefits-administration .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 32,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

