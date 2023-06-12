GetYourGuide Expands its 'Originals by GetYourGuide' Collection with A New Category of One-of-a-Kind Sports Experiences, Including a First-Ever Tour Inside the Home of McLaren Racing

GetYourGuide bookings data show a 137% year-over-year increase globally in demand for sports-related experiences, predicting sports a major travel trend for 2023 and beyond. 1

GetYourGuide's new sports category will feature unique experiences around the world, ranging from thrilling motorsport experiences for Formula 1 lovers to special access to legendary stadiums.

In partnership with McLaren Racing, a new 'Originals by GetYourGuide' tour will offer exclusive access for the first time to the general public to the McLaren Technology Centre in England , the headquarters of the iconic racing team.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online travel experience platform GetYourGuide announced today the expansion of its 'Originals by GetYourGuide' collection – the brand's new curated collection of exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences. The expansion includes the introduction of an exciting new sports category, which will immerse travelers in the lively world of sports. As part of this launch, GetYourGuide is offering a tour inside the working headquarters of McLaren Racing, the McLaren Technology Centre, the first tour to give the general public the opportunity to step inside McLaren's home, see the winning vehicles from the team's racing history, and learn about what goes into the making of a McLaren.

Aligning with the brand's vision of creating unforgettable experiences, the expansion of 'Originals by GetYourGuide' and the new sports category will feature a variety of new and unique experiences not bookable anywhere else, with themes ranging from motorsports to basketball, sailing and much more. The new sports category comes in response to the growing demand for sports experiences. The company has witnessed an impressive 137% growth in bookings for sports experiences since 2022, demonstrating the increasing interest and passion among travelers.

"As a marketplace for unforgettable experiences, there is a lot of potential within the world of sports, catering to the passion of travelers for this dynamic category," said Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide. "Whether it's the rush of motorsport racing, or the spirited atmosphere of football or basketball, each sport presents exciting opportunities for travelers to immerse themselves in. Across our inventory and within our 'Originals by GetYourGuide' collection, travelers can book experiences that go beyond visiting their favorite arena, such as going behind the scenes of legendary stadiums or witnessing firsthand how a F1 racing car is made."

Taking Sports Fans on the Road Less Traveled to McLaren Technology Centre

Founded by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren in 1963, McLaren has a rich racing history. Today, the McLaren Technology Centre is home to McLaren Group, including McLaren Racing. McLaren's headquarters is also a renowned architectural statement and an impressive facility to visit, designed by famed British architect Lord Norman Foster.

GetYourGuide proudly partnered with McLaren Racing to unlock truly unforgettable experiences around the world. In this exciting partnership, GetYourGuide customers will discover what's inside the McLaren Technology Centre through a new 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experience.

"The McLaren name is synonymous with innovation, passion and competition, being one of the oldest and most successful F1 racing teams," said Duveau. "This exclusive tour we are excited to offer with McLaren is one of our most extraordinary tours yet. For many racing fans, McLaren means a history of excellence and seeing where a McLaren comes to life like few have is truly bucket-list-worthy."

Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing & Digital Products, McLaren Racing, said: "Here at McLaren Racing, fans are at the centre of what we do. We are thrilled to partner with GetYourGuide and continue to expand our range of offerings to our global fanbase. The McLaren Technology Centre is home to all our racing history, innovation and passion, and we are looking forward to sharing this with a wider audience."

Bookable exclusively with GetYourGuide, the general public will get private access to visit McLaren's production, testing and Mission Control areas for the first time in McLaren's history. Travelers will have the following opportunities, among others:

A rare chance to see the winning vehicles from McLaren's racing history in their home.

A walk through the trophy cabinets to listen to the stories of McLaren's famous F1 wins.

A visit to the Mission Control room, where more than 30 engineers monitor car performance on race days.

The opportunity to witness McLaren employees while they are at work.

A view of the production floor to learn about how these striking cars are built and get a glimpse of the meticulous hand-assembly process.

More 'Originals by GetYourGuide' Experiences That Will Take You for a Spin

This year, travelers can expect many sports-themed 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experiences continue to roll out, including never-before-seen access to Madison Square Garden, the world's most famous arena, and a once-in-a-lifetime tour of Roland-Garros Stadium, to go behind the scenes of a grand slam tennis tournament.

Travelers can already choose from GetYourGuide's inventory of hundreds of sports-themed experiences and 'Originals by GetYourGuide,' including:

Madison Square Garden 'Originals by GetYourGuide' : Get exclusive backstage access to MSG during a unique guided tour as you follow in the footsteps of performers and athletes. Meet a Knicks or Rangers legend, like John Starks or Adam Graves . : Get exclusive backstage access to MSG during a unique guided tour as you follow in the footsteps of performers and athletes. Meet a Knicks or Rangers legend, likeor

Vendée Globe 'Originals by GetYourGuide' : French champion sailor Tanguy le Turquais is welcoming travelers aboard his transatlantic solo racing yacht to discover the thrill of open ocean exploration on the magnificent vessel. They will get to sail with Tanguy and the team preparing to compete in the world's only non-stop, solo race around the world, the Vendée Globe — known as the 'Everest' of the Seas. : French champion sailor Tanguy le Turquais is welcoming travelers aboard his transatlantic solo racing yacht to discover the thrill of open ocean exploration on the magnificent vessel. They will get to sail with Tanguy and the team preparing to compete in the world's only non-stop, solo race around the world, the Vendée Globe — known as the 'Everest' of the Seas.

Climb The Roof of London's Legendary O2 Arena : Travelers will feel the thrill of climbing as they go up the world-famous roof of The O2 Arena and take in panoramic views over London's most iconic skyline at the summit, 52 meters above ground level. : Travelers will feel the thrill of climbing as they go up the world-famous roof of The O2 Arena and take in panoramic views over London's most iconic skyline at the summit, 52 meters above ground level.

Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit Guided Tour : This guided tour of Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi allows travelers to explore the world's most advanced Formula 1 race circuits and discover the circuit from the inside and out. : This guided tour of Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi allows travelers to explore the world's most advanced Formula 1 race circuits and discover the circuit from the inside and out.

Paris: Roland-Garros Stadium Guided Backstage Tour : Travelers can go behind the scenes of a grand slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris during a guided tour of the venue that will highlight tennis legends who've played on its courts. : Travelers can go behind the scenes of a grand slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium induring a guided tour of the venue that will highlight tennis legends who've played on its courts.

Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) Guided Tour : Travelers can step inside the inner sanctum of the legendary MCG, and venture into the player changing rooms and step onto the arena itself. : Travelers can step inside the inner sanctum of the legendary MCG, and venture into the player changing rooms and step onto the arena itself.

To book the new McLaren 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experience, please click here . Reservations will be available on a first come, first served basis July 6, August 22, September 30, October 1, October 24 for $560 per person – with more dates to come.

This news comes right after the company's announcement of a $194 million funding round, which represented a valuation increase for the company and solidifies its leadership position in the industry.

To learn more about upcoming 'Originals by GetYourGuide' and discover other unforgettable experiences around the world, please visit www.getyourguide.com .

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover and book the best and most unique activities in any destination — including guided tours by local experts, culinary excursions, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets, as well as exclusive bucket-list experiences. Today, GetYourGuide offers more than 75,000 activities from over 16,000 experience creators. Since launch, travelers from over 150 countries have booked more than 80 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of more than 700 travel and tech experts, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has 17 local offices around the world (including in the UK and USA).

Press Contact: getyourguide@redhavas.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

1 According to GetYourGuide bookings data from January-March 2022 and January-March 2023.

