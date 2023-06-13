Innovative Portfolios: Ringing in the First Anniversary of Preferred-Plus and Dividend Performers ETFs at Cboe

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 25th, Innovative Portfolios rang the closing bell at Cboe Global Markets' headquarters in Chicago to celebrate the first anniversary of their two Cboe-listed ETFs, Dividend Performers (IPDP) and Preferred-Plus (IPPP), which were converted from mutual funds in March of 2022.

The Innovative Portfolios team ringing the closing bell on the Cboe trading floor. (PRNewswire)

"We believe it's a better product for the client." – Ron Brock , Managing Director of Innovative Portfolios

Ahead of the bell ringing, Innovative Portfolios Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer Dave Gilreath and Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Ron Brock sat down with Rick Rosenthal, Director, North American Derivative Sales at Cboe. Reflecting on their initial decision to convert their two mutual funds into the IPDP and IPPP ETFs last year, Ron stated, "We decided to convert them to make them accessible and to increase distribution. We believe it's a better product for the client—you're able to buy it during the day and there's an environment of zero commissions. You just buy it like a share of stock, which makes it easier for the client."

The Dividend Performers ETF (IPDP) comprises primarily large-capitalization common stocks of dividend-paying U.S. companies, while utilizing an option overlay strategy that strives to enhance overall distributions to shareholders.

The Preferred-Plus ETF (IPPP) invests in U.S. preferred stocks with the goal of offering dividend income. The strategy also includes an option overlay feature that seeks to provide incremental income to investors.

When looking ahead to the future of the IPDP and IPPP ETFs, as well as Innovative Portfolios as a whole, Dave shared, "We're excited about the future. We're looking to build assets and build more followers for the IPDP and IPPP ETFs. And there are other things we're cooking up in the firm to bring these types of portfolios to other advisors and end-clients."

About Innovative Portfolios, LLC:

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Innovative Portfolios provides strategic investment solutions to RIAs and institutional clients, with sales team members located throughout the United States. As of 3/31/2023, AUM for the firm and its affiliates totaled $1.5 billion. Innovative Portfolios Principal Dave Gilreath is a contributor of investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and FA Financial Advisor. Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

Disclosure:

Innovative Portfolios, LLC is investment advisor to Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800-617-0004 or by visiting innovativeportfolios.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Derivative Securities Risk: The Fund invests in options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Derivatives, such as the options in which the Fund invests, can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks, depending upon the characteristics of a particular derivative. Derivatives may entail investment exposures that are greater than their cost would suggest, meaning that a small investment in a derivative could have a substantial impact on the performance of the Fund. The Fund could experience a loss if its derivatives do not perform as anticipated, or are not correlated with the performance of their underlying asset or if the Fund is unable to purchase or liquidate a position because of an illiquid secondary market. The market for many derivatives is, or suddenly can become, illiquid. Changes in liquidity may result in significant, rapid, and unpredictable changes in the prices for derivatives.

Dividend Paying Security Risk: Securities that pay high dividends as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing these companies to underperform companies that do not pay high dividends. Also, companies owned by the Fund that have historically paid a dividend may reduce or discontinue their dividends, thus reducing the yield of the Fund.

REIT Risk: Investment in real estate companies, including REITs, exposes the Fund to the risks of owning real estate directly. Real estate is highly sensitive to general and local economic conditions and developments.

Preferred Security Risk: Preferred securities generally are subordinated to bonds and other debt instruments in a company's capital structure and therefore will be subject to greater credit risk than those debt instruments. In addition, but not limited to, preferred securities are subject to other risks, such as being called by the issuer before its stated maturity, subject to special redemption rights, having distributions deferred or skipped, rising interest rates causing the value to decline, having floating interest rates or dividends, and having limited liquidity. Preferred securities that do not have a maturity date are perpetual investments.

Innovative Portfolios for the Intelligent Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Portfolios) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Portfolios