PropertyPulse.AI Partners with Fairlead Realty to Revolutionize Florida's Real Estate Market

MIAMI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairlead Realty , a leading real estate agency in Florida, is excited to announce its exclusive partnership with PropertyPulse AI , a pioneer in AI technology for the real estate industry. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionize the way real estate professionals operate in Florida, empowering them with proprietary AI tools and insights to gain the competitive edge in generating off market leads for their real estate business. The goal is to predict which houses will likely come to market in the next 120 days.

hero image (PRNewswire)

Pairing PropertyPulse's AI with Fairlead's expertise will revolutionize real estate lead gen, redefining industry norms.

Gregory Ardbelava, founder of PropertyPulse.AI, added, "Our collaboration with Fairlead Realty will truly push the boundaries of what's possible in the real estate industry. The power of our AI tools coupled with the industry expertise of Fairlead Realty will enable a new level of personalized assistance for potential property leads, revolutionizing the way agents generate off-market leads."

Fairlead Realty's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with PropertyPulse AI's data-centric technology. With this exclusive partnership, members at Fairlead Realty gain access to PropertyPulse AI's comprehensive suite of solutions, designed to enhance the ability to generate targeted, off market leads using a variety of customizable factors based on the type of clientele and neighborhoods the agent would like to target. By leveraging AI-powered data analysis, predictive modeling, and intelligent lead generation, Fairlead Realty agents will have the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and optimize their strategies.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exclusive partnership with PropertyPulse AI," said Thomas Ladd, Head of Business Development at Fairlead Realty. "By joining forces and sharing data, we're at the forefront of real estate innovation. Having the opportunity to implement direct agent feedback into our platform in real time is what excites me the most."

The exclusive partnership between Fairlead Realty and PropertyPulse AI represents a significant milestone in the Florida real estate industry. By combining Fairlead Realty's industry expertise and personalized service with PropertyPulse AI's advanced technology, both companies are positioned to lead the way in innovation, setting a new standard for real estate transactions in the region.

About FairLead Realty

Fairlead is a leading provider of innovative real estate business and marketing solutions in Florida. Dedicated to driving success in the property market, Fairlead equips its real estate agents with the means to excel in lead generation and nurturing through advanced technology, harvesting, and presentation tools, all available exclusively to FairleadRealty members.

"It's more than just the ChatGPT for your lead generation," says Thomas Ladd, head of Business Development for FairLead Realty. "It's the engine that powers it."

Differentiated from other zero commission brokerage models with its no hidden fees approach, FairLead Realty's exclusive partnership with Listing3D , division company of 3DAPARTMENT.com , covers marketing costs up front for FairLead members, allowing real estate agents to go the extra mile while maintaining their cash flow in these critical times.

For more information about FairLeadRealty, visit FairLeadRealty.com or contact your local FairleadRealty representative.

3DAPARTMENT logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3DApartment