Anterix Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023.
Full Year FY2023 Financial Highlights
– Cash and cash equivalents of $43.2 million as of March 31, 2023
– Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with Xcel Energy for a total of $80.0 million, of which $8.0 million was received in December 2022
– Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 84 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $38.4 million
– Cash used from operations was $27.3 million including customer receipts of $8.2 million
– Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $25.0 million
– Contracted cash proceeds of $100.8 million due to be received in Fiscal 2024
The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at www.investors.anterix.com/Q42023.
Commenting on the Company's progress, Rob Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to see utilities meaningfully demonstrating intent to pursue 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks, further validating the demand for our unique offering, and increasing our confidence in becoming the de facto provider of this critical capability for utilities."
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited, thousands, except share data)
March 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 43,182
$ 105,624
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,277
10,147
Total current assets
59,459
115,771
Property and equipment, net
3,606
2,949
Right of use assets, net
3,371
4,047
Intangible assets
202,044
151,169
Other assets
10,078
4,108
Total assets
$ 278,558
$ 278,044
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 6,624
$ 6,526
Due to related parties
533
120
Operating lease liabilities
1,725
1,512
Contingent liability
20,249
—
Deferred revenue
2,769
1,478
Total current liabilities
31,900
9,636
Operating lease liabilities
2,922
4,177
Contingent liability
—
20,000
Deferred revenue
57,990
53,200
Deferred income tax
5,440
4,192
Other liabilities
513
541
Total liabilities
98,765
91,746
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares
authorized and 18,921,999 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 18,377,483 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
518,160
500,125
Accumulated deficit
(338,369)
(313,829)
Total stockholders' equity
179,793
186,298
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 278,558
$ 278,044
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Spectrum revenue
$ 608
$ 335
$ 1,919
$ 1,084
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
—
—
—
5
General and administrative
10,306
9,751
45,177
39,525
Sales and support
1,948
1,150
5,733
4,461
Product development
1,427
767
4,439
3,593
Depreciation and amortization
313
454
1,420
1,450
Operating expenses
13,994
12,122
56,769
49,034
Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net
(29,070)
(979)
(38,399)
(11,209)
Loss (gain) from disposal of long-lived assets, net
9
(4)
10
107
Gain (loss) from operations
15,675
(10,804)
(16,461)
(36,848)
Interest income
470
1
1,140
56
Other income
34
59
266
256
Income (loss) before income taxes
16,179
(10,744)
(15,055)
(36,536)
Income tax expense
637
273
1,262
983
Net income (loss)
$ 15,542
$ (11,017)
$ (16,317)
$ (37,519)
Net income (loss) per common share basic and diluted
$ 0.82
$ (0.60)
$ (0.87)
$ (2.07)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
18,846,656
18,391,538
18,841,049
18,142,828
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ 15,542
$ (11,017)
$ (16,317)
$ (37,519)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
313
454
1,420
1,450
Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards
4,463
3,578
17,874
13,625
Deferred income taxes
635
273
1,248
983
Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net
(29,070)
(979)
(38,399)
(11,209)
Loss (gain) from disposal of long-lived assets, net
9
(4)
10
107
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
—
—
—
4
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(202)
(682)
464
(797)
Right of use assets
196
209
676
1,053
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
58
(258)
101
270
Due to related parties
413
(40)
413
(32)
Operating lease liabilities
(295)
(295)
(1,042)
(1,382)
Contingent liability
—
—
249
—
Deferred revenue
(608)
(335)
6,081
51,695
Other liabilities
(28)
(28)
(28)
(335)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(8,574)
(9,124)
(27,250)
17,913
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits
(5,935)
(10,328)
(25,004)
(26,358)
Purchases of equipment
(583)
(801)
(2,126)
(1,053)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,518)
(11,129)
(27,130)
(27,411)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from stock option exercises
854
1,082
1,726
14,004
Repurchase of common stock
—
(2,969)
(8,223)
(14,962)
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock
(91)
—
(1,565)
(1,458)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
763
(1,887)
(8,062)
(2,416)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(14,329)
(22,140)
(62,442)
(11,914)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Beginning of the year
57,511
127,764
105,624
117,538
End of the year
$ 43,182
$ 105,624
$ 43,182
$ 105,624
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
Share Repurchase Program
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Number of shares repurchased and retired
—
52
216
252
Average price paid per share*
$ —
$ 57.35
$ 47.05
$ 57.50
Total cost to repurchase
$ —
$ 2,969
$ 8,223
$ 14,962
* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.
As of March 31, 2023, $26.8 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.
