REI Co-op to open Re/Supply store in Clackamas, Oregon in August 2023

Standalone store dedicated to providing used gear for REI members to help keep outdoor products in circulation and support the co-op's 2030 climate commitments

SEATTLE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a Re/Supply store dedicated to used gear and apparel in Clackamas, Oregon in late August 2023. Located in Clackamas Town Center, the 16,113 square-foot store will open a few doors down from the co-op's existing store that has served the outdoor community since 2007. The new location will join the co-op's Re/Supply store in Manhattan Beach, California, which opened in 2020.

"As a member-owned co-op, we have a responsibility to preserve the long-term health of the planet," said Bob Cagle, REI regional director. "Our Re/Supply offering reimagines the lifecycle of outdoor products and helps keep gear where it belongs—out on trails, waterways and other natural places. Opening a Re/Supply store in the community builds on the popularity of our used program that is enjoyed by many Oregonians."

Access to the program is a benefit of co-op membership. In the Portland market there are more than 303,000 active members. Anyone can purchase a lifetime membership to the co-op for a one-time fee of $30, which grants access to not just the Re/Supply program, but discounts on shop services and experiences, free flat-tire repair (labor only) and ski waxing, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more.

The selection at REI Clackamas Re/Supply will be focused on providing members with access to high-quality, used, outdoor gear and apparel at great prices. The selection will change frequently and be made up of lightly used products that the company receives through the typical returns process as well as items received through trade-in programs.

This store builds upon the co-op's long history of encouraging the exchange of used gear amongst its members. REI offered used outdoor gear to co-op members for more than 60 years through its well-known "garage sale" events at retail stores across the country. In 2018, REI innovated within its used business to launch a used-specific e-commerce site, trade-in program, and used gear offering for sale in most retail locations. In 2022, more than one million used products were sold through REI's Re/Supply omni-channel offering. REI's investment in Re/Supply aligns with the co-op's 2030 climate goals to de-couple business growth from carbon impact. Buying used instead of new typically avoids carbon emissions of 50% or more based on REI's estimate of preparing used gear for sale versus making new gear.

Once open in late August 2023, REI's Re/Supply location in Clackamas will join the co-op's other eight retail stores in Oregon.

Join the REI Re/Supply team

REI expects to hire approximately 25 employees for the new Re/Supply in Clackamas. Candidates interested in joining the team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and learn about the general hiring timeline. Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. All employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

Note: For more information about REI Co-op Member Reward, visit https://www.rei.com/membership/co-op-member-reward. A 10% Co-op Member Reward is typical but not guaranteed. An REI Co-op Member Reward is based on eligible net qualified purchases, which exclude REI Outlet items, sale and clearance items, discounted items, gift cards, REI adventure travel, REI classes or day trips, Re/Supply used gear, service fees (e.g., rentals, labor, shop services), membership fee, postage, event passes/tickets and registrations, government agencies, REI Cooperative Action Fund donations, shipping charges, return labels, exchanges, sales tax.

