San Simeon Wines Unveils New Elevated Packaging

Label Redesign Highlights Terroir and Riboli Family's Commitment to Quality

PASO ROBLES, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines, family-owned and operated since 1917, announces the launch of elegant, all-new packaging for its 90+ Point, award-winning San Simeon portfolio. As a top wine of the Riboli Family, one of California's oldest winemaking families, San Simeon wines are the product of generations of experience and passion. The portfolio is 100% estate-grown from certified sustainable vineyards and vinified in the family's certified sustainable winery in Paso Robles. The best lots are hand-selected, representing the pinnacle of vineyard-to-bottle winemaking. The wines are highly terroir-driven, shaped by the Pacific Ocean's unique influence, and the new packaging brings this and Riboli's commitment to quality into greater focus.

San Simeon wines are named after a rugged area of California coastline, home to the prestigious winemaking regions of Monterey and Paso Robles. The name, San Simeon, pays homage to the town of San Simeon - renowned for its rugged coastline and the cool sea air which influences our vineyards. To continue celebrating the region, Riboli Family Wines plans to open a new tasting room dedicated to San Simeon on Vineyard Drive in the prestigious Willow Creek district in 2024.

"We are very excited about the new label design," says Anthony Riboli, 4th generation winemaker. "We felt it was time to elevate the label to match the quality in the bottle while keeping our connection to the ocean. These wines are crafted to provide a sense of place that can only be defined as 'refined and respected', and this is the next evolution of that promise."

The new packaging brings a bolder look through clean lines and showcases an embossed gold foil trident emblem. New vintages with the new labels began shipping in March and have been making their debut on store shelves and in restaurants across the country. These wines include San Simeon's 2022 Grenache Rosé, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 Viognier, and 2021 Chardonnay. The brand's website has been updated to reflect the new label.

San Simeon's portfolio of premium wines also includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Petite Sirah, and Merlot, as well as premium bottlings of Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and a Bordeaux-style blend named Stormwatch. Consumers can look for the new label on the red wines by the end of summer.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US[i]. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

