THIS JULY 4TH, HOP WTR LAUNCHES THE HOP SPCR - A PATENT NOT PENDING INVENTION MADE TO SPACE OUT DRINKING WHILE HOLDING MORE CANS WITH ONE HAND

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July 4th is one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year and with that comes the dreaded post-holiday weekend hangover. To make sure Independence Day weekend is filled with fun and not hangxiety, the premiere non-alcoholic sparkling hop water brand, HOP WTR, invented the most important drinking device since the can - the HOP SPCR. The HOP SPCR was created to space out drinking by inserting a dose of hoppy hydration between brews.

To use the HOP SPCR, simply insert your favorite HOP WTR flavor into the device along with your favorite beer to create a stack of cold ones that will keep the party going all day long. HOP WTR is the perfect reset between beers with its hydrating liquid that's enhanced by a blend of brewer-approved hops and stress-reducing, mood-boosting adaptogens and nootropics.

Most importantly, the HOP SPCR allows consumers to hold up to six cans in one hand. Now consumers will never have to feel the stress of not having a cold one on hand and they'll never feel dehydrated since they'll have bubbly, hoppy, HOP WTR to fuel their holiday weekends.

"If you want to avoid a post-July 4th hangover, you need to space out your drinking," said Jordan Bass, HOP WTR Co-Founder and CEO. "This year, we wanted to give fans a new way to hydrate between brews with HOP WTR by creating the HOP SPCR; a patent not pending invention that allows you to hold two cans with one hand!"

Starting June 14th, fans can head to www.hopwtr.com/spcr and fill out the form for a chance to win a pack of the limited edition HOP SPCRs. Each pack comes with five spacers representing each of HOP WTR's core flavors - Classic, Mango, Lime, Blood Orange, and Peach - allowing consumers to hold up to six cans in one hand for a stack that will surely impress friends at upcoming July 4th celebrations. Act now, as supplies are extremely limited and the HOP SPCR is this year's ultimate BBQ essential.

ABOUT HOP WTR

Founded in sunny Venice, CA in 2020, HOP WTR is the radically refreshing way to hops, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten. HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Available in six delicious flavors, the line features a proprietary blend of stress-busting hops alongside a stack of adaptogens and nootropics featuring ashwagandha and L-Theanine, specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress.

For more information on HOP WTR, visit hopwtr.com and follow on Instagram @hopwtr.

