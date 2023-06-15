FlowGPT Platform Announces Winners of Hackathon Alongside Product Updates

Winners selected amongst nearly 1,000 prompts developed by 2,000 participants

BERKELEY, Calif. , June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowGPT , the AI prompt-creator platform, announced the winners of its Prompt Hackathon, the first ever prompt contest designed to unleash the power of AI with user creativity.

Since launching in January 2023, FlowGPT has attracted over 1.5 million users across 110 countries to develop more than 5,000 public prompts.

The Hackathon hosted 2,000 participants that submitted nearly 1,000 prompts. Winners were selected by popularity within the community across the following categories: Creative, Game, Money, Job Hunting, Productivity, Social Media, Software Development, Student, Virtual Character, and Midjourney. A $6000 cash prize was evenly distributed across the winners of each category.

The Hackathon is a collaborative competition for global FlowGPT users to create the best ChatGPT/GPT-4 prompts. Participants learn from fellow prompters and engineers, explore a variety of prompt use cases, connect with the largest prompter community and work together to test the limits of AI models.

"I am really amazed by the tremendous growth of FlowGPT. It is outstanding how everyone on the platform talks with respect and humility. We are like a big family of prompt enthusiasts," said Sanjiban Dey, Hackathon winner and FlowGPT prompter.

FlowGPT is the largest all-in-one AI prompt-creator community consisting of a library of large language model (LLM) prompts available for anyone to browse, use, and share. It's a free open source resource that creates standardization in prompt format and increases access to tooling.

FlowGPT is launching several platform updates including:

Ability to apply prompts to chat page with one click

Integration with GPT-4 and Claude LLM's

Refreshed prompt detail, chat and management pages

Community profile avatar and prompt cover capabilities

Collaborative learning page with prompt engineering guidance

Model, temperature and system message options within the Prompt Creation Page

Founded by former UC Berkeley computer science student and co-founder of Markit AI, Jiacheng Dang, and AI enthusiast with an MBA from UC Berkeley Henry Wang, FlowGPT recently raised pre-seed funding led by DCM with participation from strategic angel investors.

"Right now developers across the world are creating useful LLM prompts to solve real problems, but there hasn't been anywhere for them to collaborate. That's why FlowGPT stands out. It's an all encompassing platform that brings prompt creators together to explore the potential of AI within a secure, mutually beneficial community," said Hurst Lin, General Partner and Co-Founder of DCM China.

About FlowGPT: FlowGPT.com is the largest open source prompt community with 1.5M monthly active users. Our platform is designed to make it easy for anyone to find, share, and use prompts. With thousands of prompts available, you're sure to find what you're looking for. Plus, with our easy-to-use playground, you can quickly and easily implement the prompts that you find directly into your work.

Our community is built on the principles of open source and collaboration, meaning that anyone can contribute to our growing database of prompts. We believe that by working together, we can create a powerful resource for everyone.

