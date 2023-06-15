MoonPay and Flowcode Forge Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Web3 Adoption for Brands

The partnership is a game-changer for brand marketers eager to leverage Web3 technology for data and user engagement

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay , the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company, and Flowcode , the global leader in omnichannel, direct-to-consumer connections, proudly announce a strategic go-to-market partnership to accelerate Web3 adoption for enterprise brands. Through Flowcode's industry-leading connection platform, including privacy compliant QR and NFC technologies, partners will now be able to connect physical experiences, including out-of-home, TV and print to MoonPay's Web3 infrastructure enabling seamless activations.

"MoonPay's alliance with Flowcode removes much of the initial friction facing mass adoption within the Web3 space while also bridging the physical and digital worlds," said Keith A. Grossman, President of Enterprise at MoonPay. "Together, MoonPay and Flowcode can provide marketers with enhanced Web3 solutions enabling them to better understand the behaviors of their customers in a real-time, privacy compliant and opted-in manner."

As part of this strategic alliance, MoonPay and Flowcode's combined offering will include Flowcode's product suite featuring custom-branded codes, mobile-first landing pages, and real-time, geo-location conversion data, with MoonPay's existing product suite, including Fiat on-ramps, Crypto off-ramps, Fiat purchasing of NFTs, Institutional Crypto off-ramp, Minting infrastructure with HyperMint and Wallet creation. MoonPay and Flowcode will also provide enterprise clients and partner agencies with best practices and industry expertise in connecting the offline and online worlds.

"We are proud to join forces with MoonPay to help consumers directly connect with brands from the offline world to the Web3 world. By integrating these two global technology platforms, we are committed to bridging the gap between the Earthverse and the Metaverse, making Web3 even more accessible for all. This partnership will lead the way by providing the first and only suite to create, activate and measure brand integrations from IRL to Web3," said Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer at Flowcode.

Leveraging Flowcode's advanced QR, NFC and data platform capabilities, this partnership is set to redefine how brands engage with their audiences and measure conversions from the physical to the digital worlds by removing significant friction from the process. Flowcode will also be investing in a Web3 studio at their NYC office in SoHo to help activate brands on the MoonPay platform. MoonPay and Flowcode have previously partnered on connecting Web3 from physical experiences at both NFT.NYC with the launch of their HyperMint platform as well as during the launch of the MoonPay Passport, its Web3 loyalty program.

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company. It provides end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting, and world-class design to power Web3 strategies and ideas for the world's most iconic brands. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 500+ partners, including leading wallets, commercial brands, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/ .

About Flowcode

Flowcode is The Direct to Consumer Company™ building powerful connections and measurable conversions for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically. To learn more, visit Flowcode.com .

