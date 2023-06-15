National Debt Relief Recognized as the Top Rated Debt Settlement Company by Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor Announces Best Debt Relief Companies of 2023

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Debt Relief , the industry leader in debt settlement known for its Whole Human Finance approach to debt relief, announces it has achieved the top rating on Forbes Advisor's Best Debt Settlement Companies of 2023 list in recognition of its commitment to helping individuals get and stay out of debt.

Judged on attributes such as fee transparency, dedication to customer service excellence, and nationwide availability, National Debt Relief earned top points above its competitors, ranking No. 1 among the 25 companies that were reviewed. Forbes Advisor also made mention of National Debt Relief's accreditation by the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), A+ rating by the BBB, and its 4.7 out of 5 star consumer review rating on Trustpilot, as well as the collective amount of unsecured debt that has been settled.

"National Debt Relief has helped hundreds of thousands of clients gain back their independence, confidence and financial stability through a human-centric approach that addresses the holistic needs of someone going through financial hardship," said Jeff Biesman, Chief Marketing Officer at National Debt Relief. "Being recognized at the top of Forbes Advisor's 'Best Of' 2023 list is a testament to our dedicated team, whose commitment to ensuring the best possible client experience and results is always at the forefront of everything they do."

National Debt Relief believes in a whole human approach for its clients, with an understanding that the impact of debt goes far beyond finances, often impacting the mental, physical and emotional wellness of a person. National Debt Relief's mission is to provide people with human-centric debt relief that helps make them feel fully whole again. Since its founding, National Debt Relief has helped more than 500,000 clients resolve over $10B in unsecured debt.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief (NDR) is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human FinanceTM approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business, and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 by Forbes Advisor, NDR has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit: www.nationaldebtrelief.com .

About Forbes Advisor's Best Awards:

Forbes Advisor's awards stand apart due to the rigor of analysis and Forbes' tradition of standing as an impartial consumer champion. The reporters and editors at Forbes Advisor have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals.

Forbes has provided readers with trusted, objective financial news and guidance for over 100 years. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that the brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

About Forbes Advisor:

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased news, reviews and advice about money and business, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease.

