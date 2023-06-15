"The Role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Combating Forced Labor and Promoting Decent Work" in a dialogue session organized by Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Geneva

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development organized a high-level dialogue session on the sidelines of the International Labor Conference at its 111th session titled " The role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in combating forced labor and promoting decent work".

Participation of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the International Labor Conference in Geneva - June 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - The official Saudi Press Agency) (PRNewswire)

The Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Dr. Abdullah Abu Thanain, opened the session which also included the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Monitoring and Developing the Work Environment, Sattam bin Amer Al-Harbi and several representatives from the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

The discussion focused on Saudi Arabia's commitment to combating forced labor and the role of national policies, civil society, workers and employers, and international organizations.

Sattam Al-Harbi highlighted the Kingdom's role in providing national policies to promote decent work, which boosts the competitiveness of the Saudi labor market globally and raises its classification in international competitiveness indicators, by upgrading labor policies and continuously regulating the work environment. He also discussed the role of scientific research in measuring the impact of legislation and policies, and the role of international cooperation in combating forced labor. He indicated the Kingdom's plans to launch a national policy to eliminate forced labor practices.

The session also discussed the role of national organizations in supporting government efforts and strengthening the regulatory frameworks of local legislation through the participation of representatives from international organizations, including: the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

The impact of the labor policies launched in the past years on the labor market and its workers was highlighted, through the interventions of a representative from the National Committee for Labor Committees, and a representative from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in the Kingdom.

Organizing such a discussion comes within the framework of highlighting the Kingdom's efforts to reduce forced labor, provide suitable and safe job opportunities for all, and enhance international cooperation in this field. The session was attended by representatives from various countries, international organizations and interested researchers.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia's commitment to reducing forced labor and promoting decent work in the labor market comes from the legal and legislative measures that have been put in place to protect workers' rights and combat forced labor in the Kingdom. These measures include defining the rights and obligations of workers and determining the necessary legal procedures to enforce these rights and obligations.

