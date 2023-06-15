Telix Briefing: Innovation in Urology to Feature Key Opinion Leaders in Prostate and Kidney Cancer

June 21, 2023, at The Yale Club, New York City

Featured speakers and Key Opinion Leaders include: Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Dr Colin Hayward, Kevin Richardson, Dr Brian Shuch and Dr Scott Tagawa

Topics include Telix's urologic pipeline, development of novel therapeutics, imaging agents and technologies that aim to harness the power of targeted radiation at every step of the patient journey

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that the following distinguished Key Opinion Leaders will be featured at the Company's education session for investors to be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at The Yale Club in New York City, from 8.30am EDT (10.30pm AEST).

Key Opinion Leaders

Dr Brian Shuch

Brian Shuch, MD, is the Director of the UCLA Kidney Cancer Program and the Alvin & Carrie Meinhardt Endowed Chair in Kidney Cancer Research. He completed his urology training at UCLA followed by a Urologic Oncology Fellowship at the National Cancer Institute. He is an accomplished surgeon (open/laparoscopic/robotic surgery and percutaneous ablations) and clinical/translational researcher. He serves in leadership positions within various kidney cancer research organizations such as SWOG, NCI Renal Task Force, Kidney Cancer Association, and the SUO. Dr Shuch runs a translational research program with over 160 peer-reviewed publications including primary research published in prestigious journals such as Nature, Nature Genetics, PNAS, JCO, and Clinical Cancer Research. He was a lead investigator on Telix's ZIRCON Phase III study of TLX250-CDx in clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which reported positive results in November 2022.[1]

Dr Scott T. Tagawa

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, MS, FACP, is a New York-based Professor of Medicine and Urology. Dr Tagawa's research focuses on clinical and translational investigations in genitourinary tumors and thrombosis in malignancy. Additionally, he specializes in drug development and theranostics in prostate cancer. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Institutional investors, analysts and company guests are cordially invited to attend the session, which will feature an overview of the Company's growth strategy and product pipeline for the detection and treatment of urological cancers.

The program will focus on Telix's vision for the field of urology building from its first commercial product Illuccix® for prostate cancer imaging, its follow-on imaging agent for the urology market, TLX250-CDx and the Company's investigational prostate (prostate specific-membrane antigen, or PSMA-targeting) and renal (carbonic anhydrase IX, or CAIX-targeting) therapy programs.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

TLX250-CDx has not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction. Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[2] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),[3] and by Health Canada.[4] Telix is also progressing a marketing authorization application for this investigational candidate in the United Kingdom and the European Union.[5]

Legal Notices

This announcement is not intended as promotion or advertising directed to any healthcare professional or other audience in any country worldwide (including Australia, United States and the United Kingdom). This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Telix does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Readers should read this announcement together with our material risks, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the ASX and on our website.

©2023 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Telix Pharmaceuticals and Illuccix name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

[1] Telix ASX disclosure 7 November 2022. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022. [5] Telix ASX disclosure 3 April 2023.

