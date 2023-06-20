BREAKING Cannes 2023: GALE Signs Clean Creatives Pledge in Major Commitment to Sustainability

GALE is now the largest agency to have committed to refusing work with fossil fuel companies.

CANNES, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALE CEO Brad Simms took to the stage today at The Next Level Climate Summit at Cannes Lions 2023 to announce the agencies will sign the Clean Creatives pledge, making GALE the largest agency to commit to refusing work with fossil fuel companies.

With its global workforce of 750+ with people in New York, Toronto, Bengaluru and more, GALE's pledges guarantee that the agency will decline any future contracts with fossil fuel companies, trade associations, or front groups.

"GALE signing the Clean Creatives pledge is a commitment to the most important thing we have: our planet. Refusing to work with fossil fuel companies is the least we can do to support our future. This pledge represents our commitment to sustainability and progress in climate change and we hope it inspires other agencies to do the same," Brad Simms, CEO, GALE.

"GALE's commitment to not work with fossil fuel companies shows that creative leadership and climate leadership go hand-in-hand. Great agencies are grounded in great talent, and pledging to not work with major polluters is a crucial part of providing an environment where young creatives can thrive. We are grateful to GALE's leadership on this urgent issue, and I hope that others follow their lead." Duncan Meisel, Executive Director, Clean Creatives.

Advertising and PR industry campaign group, Clean Creatives, is an ongoing movement calling for an industry-wide refusal to work with fossil fuel corporations. The campaign aims to increase awareness of the harmfulness of greenwashing strategies deployed by fossil fuel companies and the agencies working with them while uniting industry professionals. There are over 600 agencies, creatives and freelancers globally that have committed to the Clean Creatives pledge.

The GALE pledge announcement was during the 'The Power of Coming Clean: Agency CEOs on the Clean Creatives Pledge at the Next Level Climate Summit' event hosted by Meisel, which explored how the pledge can empower industry leaders by becoming part of a wider community of agencies refusing work from Big Oil.

The event was part of a day-long programme of activity at the Next Level Climate Summit produced in partnership between Clean Creatives, Creatives for Climate, the Embassy of Dutch Creativity, Purpose Disruptors, and Scope3 to focus on the strategies and teams that will make the creative industry a leader in transforming the culture of the climate conversation.

To join GALE in signing the Clean Creatives pledge, visit cleancreatives.org.

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Los Angeles, London, Austin, Kansas City and Bengaluru. GALE has received top industry awards including Ad Age's A-List, Ad Age's Data & Analytics Agency of the Year, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agency and Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/ .

About Clean Creatives

Clean Creatives has mobilised over 600 agencies and 2000 individuals to pledge not to work with fossil fuels, including Top 150 UK-ranked Hope&Glory, strategic design studio Bruce Mau Design, global creative services company The Moon Unit, and TRIPTK from the holding group Havas, brand commitments range from Everlane to Gentleman Farmer to S'well and more.

Clean Creatives created an open letter signed by 273 creative professionals under 30 who promised they would not work for fossil fuel clients. In partnership with the Union of Concerned Scientists, Clean Creatives also released a letter from 450 scientists condemning the advertising and PR industry's work with fossil fuels.

Clean Creatives Website: cleancreatives.org

Clean Creatives Twitter: @CleanCreatives

Clean Creatives Instagram: @clean_creatives

Clean Creatives Executive Director Duncan Meisel Twitter: @duncanwrites

