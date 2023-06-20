RTX STEP-Tech demonstrator completes first engine run and electrical system integration test

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced significant progress by Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace on advancing hybrid-electric propulsion through the Scalable Turboelectric Powertrain Technology (STEP-Tech) demonstrator, which completed its first engine run and electrical system integration test. As a modular and scalable demonstrator platform, STEP-Tech is intended for rapid prototyping of distributed propulsion concepts applicable to a wide range of next generation applications, including advanced air mobility vehicles, high-speed eVTOL and blended wing body aircraft.

RTX’s STEP-Tech demonstrator is intended for rapid prototyping of distributed propulsion concepts applicable to a wide range of next generation applications, including advanced air mobility vehicles, high-speed eVTOL and blended wing body aircraft. (PRNewswire)

"Hybrid-electric propulsion is a key part of RTX's roadmap for enabling more sustainable aviation, with the potential to enhance efficiency across many future aircraft applications, from advanced air mobility to regional aircraft and single-aisles," said Mark Russell, Chief Technology Officer, RTX. "Harnessing deep expertise from Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace and Raytheon Technologies Research Center in the fields of both aircraft propulsion and electrical systems, RTX is leading the development of hybrid-electric technology through multiple demonstration programs, including STEP-Tech."

Conducted at the Raytheon Technologies Research Center in East Hartford, Connecticut, the successful test included the first run of STEP-Tech's turbogenerator loaded at partial power. This was followed by an electrical system test where the battery and supercapacitor energy storage systems were integrated with the high voltage distribution system. STEP-Tech will next progress testing to a full-power turbogenerator run and validation of the electric fans (propulsors) through the high voltage electrical system.

RTX is also advancing hybrid-electric propulsion as part of its hybrid-electric flight demonstrator program, supported by the governments of Canada and Quebec, and the Sustainable Water-Injecting Turbofan Comprising Hybrid-Electrics (SWITCH) consortium, supported by the European Union's Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking.

These demonstrator programs are part of a companywide strategy to develop a broad portfolio of sustainable aviation technologies, leveraging collaboration across RTX's business units and through wider industry and public-private partnerships. The strategy recognizes the importance of continually advancing aircraft efficiency and enabling wider use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels to support the industry's goal of achieving net-zero CO 2 emissions for civil aviation by 2050.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a business of RTX, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Queries

Collins Aerospace

Al Killeffer

+1 980-322-5087

alexander.killeffer@collins.com

Pratt & Whitney

Mads Neumann

+44 (0)744 757 7468

mads.neumann@prattwhitney.com

RTX’s STEP-Tech turbogenerator completed a successful test run loaded at partial power. (PRNewswire)

RTX’s STEP-Tech demonstrator’s electrical system test successfully integrated the battery and supercapacitor energy storage systems with the high voltage distribution system. Referred to as the “juice box,” the electrical system is an essential component of the STEP-Tech demonstrator platform. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies