BILLY IDOL TO RELEASE EXPANDED REISSUE OF SELF-TITLED DEBUT ALBUM JULY 28 VIA CAPITOL/UME

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock legend Billy Idol is releasing an expanded edition of his self-titled debut album on July 28 via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes the original 10-track album, the previously unreleased August 12,1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song "White Wedding" from Idol's debut. You can pre-order the deluxe 2CD and pre-save the reissue HERE.

Rock legend Billy Idol is releasing an expanded edition of his self-titled debut album on July 28 via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes the original 10-track album, the previously unreleased August 12, 1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA, as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut. (PRNewswire)

Fans are also encouraged to celebrate the release of this iconic album with a Dolby Atmos®️ aural upgrade by GRAMMY®️-winning engineer Paul Hicks who has remixed albums in Atmos®️ for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, George Harrison and more.

Idol will continue to take his lauded live show on the road this summer with a select run of headline tour dates. The run of shows includes a debut performance at New York City's Kings Theatre, D.C.'s The Anthem, and Boston's MGM Music Hall, as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters. Performing a career-spanning set featuring his iconic hits and new music from his latest EPs, Idol will be joined by his longtime band, including his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. See below for the full routing.

Idol embarked last week on the first-ever Generation Sex tour in the U.K. and E.U. The punk supergroup, comprised of Idol and Tony James from Generation X as well as Steve Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols, will perform at festivals and headline gigs around Europe, playing selections from each band's extensive catalog. In addition, Generation Sex will play at the legendary Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence. Last year, Idol released his latest project, The Cage EP, via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows Idol's 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)

TRACKLIST

DISC 1—BILLY IDOL

1. Come On, Come On

2. White Wedding (Part 1)

3. Hot In The City

4. Dead On Arrival

5. Nobody's Business

6. Love Calling

7. Hole In The Wall

8. Shooting Stars

9. It's So Cruel

10. Congo Man

11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

1. Baby Talk

2. Untouchables

3. Come On, Come On

4. Hot In the City

5. Dead On Arrival

6. Heavens Inside

7. Ready Steady Go

8. Hole In The Wall

9. Shooting Stars

10. Kiss Me Deadly

11. White Wedding

12. Nobody's Business

13. Dancing With Myself

14. Mony Mony

15. Triumph

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre

August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion

August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center

September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall

September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ

September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis

October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Foo Fighters

