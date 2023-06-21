Klondike® and Joel McHale Embark on the Ultimate Summer Road Trip, Challenging Fans 'What Would Your Hometown Do for a Klondike'

Klondike® and Joel McHale Embark on the Ultimate Summer Road Trip, Challenging Fans 'What Would Your Hometown Do for a Klondike'

As part of the brand's Hometown Contests, Klondike is partnering with Joel McHale to award one lucky winner the chance to win a block party honoring their hometown and to be featured on Limited Edition Klondike Bar packaging.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klondike – the original challenger brand – is teaming up with comedian, actor and TV host Joel McHale to invite fans to show off what their hometown would do for a Klondike. To challenge fans around the nation, Klondike is embarking on the ultimate road trip, popping up in three U.S. cities to find the most creative hometown and reward them with their very own summer block party and the chance to be featured on Klondike Bar limited edition packaging.

The Klondike 'What Would You Do' Challenge Mobile will travel from Austin, Pittsburgh and New York City asking fans 'What Would Your Hometown do for a Klondike' (PRNewswire)

Now through July 16, 2023, Klondike invites fans nationwide – virtually or in person in New York City, Austin and Pittsburgh (hometown of Klondike!) to the Klondike 'What Would You Do' Challenge Mobile to show off their hometown pride by completing a 'What Would You Do': Hometown Edition challenge on-site and enjoy free treats (while supplies last).

To complete a 'What Would You Do for a Klondike': Hometown Edition challenge, fans need to include 4+ of their family members, friends or neighbors by posting a photo or video on Instagram with #WWYDHometownContest, tagging and following @KlondikeBar to enter*. Creativity and out-of-the-box thinking is encouraged to prove why they are the #1 hometown and will be judged on:

Group Participation : Exemplifies a sense of community and includes at least 4 total participants.

Creativity: Showcases out of the box thinking, originality and unique ideas

Klondike Spirit: Incorporates Klondike brand identity, including: 'What Would You Do' jingle, product, brand colors, polar bear mascot, etc.

The Klondike 'What Would You Do' Challenge Mobile is traveling to Austin and Pittsburgh before making its final stop in New York City on National Ice Cream Day:

Austin, TX - Sat. 6/24 from 11AM-7PM : Jo's Coffee on South Congress Ave

Pittsburgh, PA – Sun. 7/9 from 1:30-7:30PM : Market Square Downtown between 4th and 5th Avenue

New York City , NY - Sun. 7/16 from 11AM-7PM : Union Square Plaza; 862 Broadway between 17th and 18th Street

The challengers will be judged by the Klondike team and Joel McHale himself and one lucky winner will receive a personalized shoutout video from Joel for their hometown, in addition to an exclusive block party AND will be featured on Limited-Edition Klondike Bar packaging.

"You know what Klondike and I have in common? We're both challengers at heart and we both love to celebrate fun, spontaneous acts of silliness," said Joel McHale. "So, when Klondike told me they were challenging hometowns to prove who's #1," he continued, "I couldn't wait to get involved and am excited to see what people all over the country will do for a Klondike. I've been a longtime fan of the brand and now, I get to judge the Klondike Hometown Contest! How sweet is that?!"

So, whether you are forming an acapella group to remix the 'What Would You Do' jingle or getting your office to play jump rope with a chain made of paper clips, Klondike wants to see if your hometown has what it takes.

"We have been asking fans 'What Would You Do for a Klondike' for more than 100 years and this year, it's been fun to raise the stakes and ask entire communities and hometowns across the country to show off what they would do for a Klondike," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "It was really fun to partner with Joel McHale, an instigator just like Klondike, to head out on the road and not only see how creative the hometowns could get, but also see communities come together to show their hometown pride."

No need for a challenge? Not a problem! Stop by grocery retailers nationwide to purchase Klondike Bars, Cones and Sandwiches. To find your favorite Klondike products nearest to you, please visit https://www.klondikebar.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

*NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US & DC, 18. Ends 7/16/23. Video Submissions must not exceed 90 seconds. Rules link in bio. Details of party are Sponsor-specified up to $5,000. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules.com/klondikehometownscontest.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

1. improving the health of the planet;

2. improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

3. and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Klondike®

Klondike® was born in 1922 when the original Klondike® bar was handmade by dipping square slices of ice cream into pans of rich, delicious milk chocolate. Today, millions of Americans have come to love Klondike®'s delicious variety of frozen novelty products and the "What would you do for a Klondike®?" advertising slogan which has become an American icon and commonly referenced in pop culture.

Klondike® bars with their distinctive silver wrapper, square shape, and famous chocolaty coating remain top selling novelties in the ice cream category. There are currently 10 unique stickless bar varieties in a variety of delicious flavors. Through the years, Klondike® has innovated into other formats as well, including sandwiches and cones making it a true frozen snacking destination to meet all needs.

Visit Klondike on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more.

For more information or images, please contact:

Media Contact

Marissa Redling | Edelman

Marissa.Redling@Edelman.com

Klondike Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klondike