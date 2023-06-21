Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 2023 Cosmetic Bootcamp in Aspen Jun. 22nd-25th

Started with the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs.

PARK CITY, Utah, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announces today that its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Carson and Chief Scientific Officer, Dale Koop, PhD, will attend the upcoming Cosmetic Bootcamp at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen, CO, Jun 22nd-25th at Booth No. 17.

Committed to providing ongoing training and education to physicians and their staff, the Cosmetic Bootcamp is the leading resource for aesthetic professionals who shape their specialties through teaching, mentoring, and research.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie will also be at the event presenting and demonstrating the Jeisys LipoCel, a powerful device for body contouring and fat reduction. Available on MRP.io, the versatile device harnesses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to non-invasively heat fat cells, helping to reduce fat in patients of all skin types. Board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Downie's expertise includes photoaging, skin cancer, cosmeceuticals and injectables, cosmetic dermatology, and sun protection.

"We are excited to be part of the Cosmetic Bootcamp again this year as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our vast range of devices," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships and continue our mission to create a fair market for physicians."

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY .

