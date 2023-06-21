Pratt & Whitney Secures EngineWise® Maintenance Agreement with Condor

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, today announced that Condor Flugdienst GmbH ("Condor") has signed an EngineWise Maintenance long-term agreement for their fleet of 41 GTF-powered Airbus A320neo family aircraft, made up of 13 A320neo and 28 A321neo aircraft.

"GTF-powered aircraft will provide an exceptional combination of economic and environmental benefits for our business and passengers," said Björn Walther, chief financial officer at Condor. "EngineWise services will provide the insights we need to optimize the efficiency of fleet and operations, to support our ambition to enable responsible, and at the same time comfortable, travels with significantly reduced carbon emissions, lower fuel consumption and less noise."

Condor has been taking its guests to beautiful holiday destinations for more than 60 years. Every year, more than 9 million guests fly with Condor to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa and America. Currently flying PW4000-powered Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, Condor and Pratt & Whitney established their relationship more than 60 years ago with the Wasp-powered Convair CV-240 aircraft. In subsequent years the airline operated a full range of Pratt & Whitney-powered aircraft, including the DC-8, 707, 727, 737, 747 and 757.

"Condor will not only benefit from the latest engine technology delivering the greenest, most fuel-efficient engines in service today, but they will also have access to our portfolio of services and solutions to advance the performance and maturity of their fleet," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, offers the greatest fuel efficiency and lowest greenhouse gas emissions for the Airbus A320neo family. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 16% to 20%, NOx emissions up to 50% and noise footprint up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are ready to enable further reductions in carbon footprint, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

