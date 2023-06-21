University Hospitals Selects Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions to Advance Patient Experience while Reducing Staffing Costs

State-of-the-art conversational AI platform includes Intelligent Virtual Agents and automated call routing to accelerate patient portal adoption and providing frictionless access to the help patients need

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced that University Hospitals in Cleveland has chosen Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions to improve patient experiences through expanded and automated support. Using Nuance's Patient Engagement platform, inclusive of Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA) and automated NLU-powered call routing, University Hospitals aims to provide streamlined, secure, 24/7 support to its patient community, increasing patient portal use and improving care.

The future of healthcare relies on seamless communication between providers and their patients. Nuance's platform integrates with organizations' existing infrastructure and extends the capabilities of the electronic health record (EHR) to accelerate the continuing modernization of healthcare organizations' 'digital front door' with access to real-time data that powers productive and personalized experiences. By deploying Nuance's conversational AI, University Hospitals can enable patients to access automated help with everything from account access to telehealth preparation. This not only increases adoption of portal use but also cuts down call wait times by freeing up live agents' time to deliver additional assistance when needed.

The selection of Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions advances University Hospitals' strong commitment to patient satisfaction and innovation and builds on their shared vision with Epic to implement a unified electronic health record (EHR) to improve the point of care experience for patients and caregivers.

"Nuance's proven AI technology, its deep experience in healthcare and the strongly positive recommendations from other health systems using Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions were key considerations in our selection," said Robert Eardley, CIO, at University Hospitals. "We wanted to really extend our brand experience through automated conversational AI and integrate the deployment closely with our existing electronic health record (EHR). Nuance was the partner to help us do just that. We want our patients to experience an efficient support process through the use of technologies and not be hindered by them. Together we were able to focus on providing satisfying, valuable patient experiences at every touchpoint, while enhancing our overall operational efficiency."

Powered by the same conversational AI technology trusted by more than 75% of Fortune 100 companies, Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions empowers organizations to advance patient access and satisfaction all on one unified multichannel communication platform. Within the first 90 days of deploying the Nuance solution, organizations see a 40% reduction in the number of calls handled by agents, 30% of patient callers completing self-service, and an average 47% reduction in cost for support calls.

"Delivering top-quality patient engagement experiences throughout their healthcare journeys is a vital imperative for improving healthcare outcomes and enhancing health system financial performance," said Peter Durlach, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Nuance Healthcare. "Innovation leaders such as University Hospitals are choosing our Nuance Patient Engagement Platform to give patients convenient, personalized multi-channel access to healthcare providers and services, and to address the intense staffing and financial pressures affecting health systems across the country."

For more information about Nuance's Patient Engagement Solutions, click here.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational, ambient, and generative AI. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:





Nuance Communications Dayna McCoubrey 781.565.4728 dayna.mccoubrey@nuance.com







Nuance Communications, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuance Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.