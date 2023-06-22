ESCOFFIER ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF HIGH SCHOOL CULINARY COMPETITION

Virtual and In-Person Competition Awards Students $297,000 Toward Culinary Scholarships

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest culinary school brand in the U.S., announces the winners of their "Young Escoffier High School Culinary Scholarship Competition" and awarded students a total of $297,000 toward culinary school scholarships.

A total of 340 students participated in the culinary competition challenging high schoolers to put their culinary lessons into practice using a list of predetermined ingredients in 60 minutes to create a sweet or savory dish. Teams of high school students demonstrated their culinary skills and were evaluated by Escoffier chef instructors in areas including sanitation, safety, teamwork, timing, technique, plate presentation, and creativity.

"These high school students brought their A-game to this competition. It was a treat for us to witness their culinary techniques, attention to detail and critical thinking in action," said Kirk T. Bachmann, Boulder campus president and provost.

"Students in this year's competition demonstrated how to put their culinary skills into practice, and they added another level of creativity and taste to the winning dishes," added Marcus McMellon, Austin campus president.

Escoffier's competition was offered virtually and in person at Escoffier's Austin and Boulder campuses. In-person students had to present completed dishes in 60 minutes. Virtual competitors documented preparation and progress, and submitted images of completed dishes for judges to review. Every student participating in the competition received a $500 scholarship toward culinary education at Escoffier. First, second, and third-place winners received an additional $3,000, $2,500, and $1,500 in scholarship funds for use at the school.

Top teams Escoffier campuses included:

Boulder Campus

1st place – Smoky Hill High School (top)

2nd place –Poudre High School (middle)

3rd place –Elbert High School (bottom)

Austin Campus

1st place: Eastview High School (top)

2nd place: Eastview High School (middle)

3rd place: Deer Park High School (bottom)

For details on Escoffier's High School Culinary Scholarship competition and a full list of winners, visit https://www.facebook.com/escoffierschool.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier) is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS) .

It is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100 percent online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil , the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder (includes online programs) and Austin campuses are designated as Military Friendly® Schools .

Escoffier offers Diploma programs for Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Food Entrepreneurship and Plant-Based Culinary Arts as well as Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Associate of Occupational Studies Degrees (AOS) in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness and Food Entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

