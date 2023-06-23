DUNCAN, Okla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Water Association is proud to announce another settlement in the litigation against manufacturers of perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate ("PFAS"). Coming just weeks after announcing settlements with DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva, an agreement has been reached with 3M to pay $12.5 billion in damages for their role in PFAS manufacturing.

$12.5 Billion Landmark Settlement With 3M Over PFAS Damages is Next Win for Water Systems

The settlement with 3M Company is subject to approval by Judge Richard M. Gergel, who was assigned in December 2018 to oversee the ongoing multi-district litigation (MDL) proceedings.

PFAS, also known as the "forever chemicals" are manmade, synthetic compounds that research has shown pose significant risks to the environment and human health. 3M was the only company to manufacture and sell aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid or "PFOS," a particularly insidious type of PFAS that studies have linked to an increased risk of cancer and other serious health conditions.

NRWA has created the PFAS Cost Recovery Program to help systems with PFAS treatment costs. If your system has already signed up for the program, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC will be in contact with you with next steps, which may involve more testing. If your system has not registered for the program, we encourage you to contact Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to represent your system as a trusted attorney who will fight for compensation to overcome the financial impacts of PFAS. NRWA has retained the firm to represent the Association and our members.

NRWA and its 50 State Rural Water Associations have been representing the needs and concerns of small and rural utilities as we navigate the challenges created by PFAS. NRWA acknowledges that Water Professionals are the backbone of small and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and clean wastewater treatment while supporting economic growth and protecting public health.

More information will be provided as details of the settlement are released, and Rural Water will continue to provide solutions and advocate for you. NRWA strongly encourages water systems to contact Napoli Shkolnik PLLC today to sign up for the PFAS Cost Recovery Program. This is truly a landmark announcement regarding PFAS settlements and cost recovery options. NRWA and your State Association will keep you updated with the latest information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaylyn Snow, NRWA Content & Communications Specialist

580-736-1425

View original content:

SOURCE National Rural Water Association