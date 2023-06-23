ChenMed Wins Three Gold and Silver Stevies in the 2023 American Business Awards®

Recognized for Excellence in Corporate and Healthcare Communications and Community Engagement

MIAMI, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary care providers focused on serving seniors, was named the winner of three American Business Awards® for its 15-month #VaxTheNation campaign promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and public health safety practices for employees and the vulnerable populations it serves.

Marke Dickinson, ChenMed chief marketing officer (PRNewswire)

The real victory is the #VaxTheNation effort saved lives and really showed ChenMed's commitment to love and compassion.

ChenMed received a Gold Stevie® Award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Corporate Communications and a Silver Stevie Award for both Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Healthcare and Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Community Engagement.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the 2023 awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

"We are honored to have our #VaxTheNation campaign recognized by these esteemed professionals. Our communications and clinical teams did an amazing job implementing the initiative under very challenging and dynamic circumstances," said Marke Dickinson, chief marketing officer of ChenMed. "The real victory, though, is that we know the effort saved lives and really showed ChenMed's commitment to love and compassion."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Communications or PR Campaign of the Year, and Thought Leader of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

One of the anonymous judges said this about ChenMed's winning corporate communication campaign, "Outstanding! This campaign team provided insights, barriers to objectives and strategic planning to deliver success in saving lives! Well done and delivered with engagement, awareness and was able to help with taking down barriers with immunization!"

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

The American Business Awards® are one of eight Stevie Awards competitions that combined receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com . Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The growing company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune "Change the World" company, twice-named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a Certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center Florida, Dedicated Senior Medical Center National, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "Best Places to Work in IT" by Computerworld.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed) (PRNewswire)

