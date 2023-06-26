BURFORD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford" or "Burford Capital"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the closing on June 26, 2023 of the private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Burford Capital Global Finance LLC. The Notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Burford Capital as well as Burford Capital Finance LLC and Burford Capital PLC, both indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Burford Capital (such guarantees, together with the Notes, the "Securities").

Burford Capital intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Securities for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment or retirement of existing indebtedness, including the 6.125% bonds due 2024 of Burford Capital PLC (the "2024 Bonds"). This release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to, or an offer to purchase, the 2024 Bonds.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

