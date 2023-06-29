ATLANTIS FIRE PROTECTION ANNOUNCES FIRST TWO ACQUISITIONS

Led by Industry Veteran Patrick Lynch, the Newly Formed Atlantis Fire Protection is Set to Assemble a Portfolio of Fire Protection Companies with Exceptional Founders and Great Regional Brands

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlantis Fire Protection announced its first two acquisitions: Keller's, Inc. of Wilmington, North Carolina and McCoy Fire & Safety of Orange Beach, Alabama. As part of the transaction Stella Black, President of Keller's and Vince McCoy, Founder and President of McCoy Fire and Safety will continue operating their respective businesses and join as minority owners of the broader Atlantis Fire Protection platform.

Also, Atlantis Fire Protection announced that Patrick Lynch was appointed its CEO. Lynch, an over 20-year industry veteran has successfully led and grown large scale fire protection businesses, most recently as the CEO of Hiller, Inc., one of the largest fire protection companies in the US.

"As a Founder and CEO of Atlantis Fire, we saw an opportunity to launch something very different in the market," said Lynch. "Atlantis Fire is a family-led company seeking to partner with great founders. We started Atlantis Fire because we love the business of fire protection and have been operators ourselves. We want to be the most founder-friendly platform in fire protection, partnering with some of the best owner-operators in the industry, and acquiring their exceptional companies to grow their brands and their businesses. In my opinion, we couldn't have gotten off to a better start with today's announcement of the Keller's and McCoy Fire and Safety partnerships."

Said Stella Black, President of Keller's Inc, "My family started Keller's 50 years ago and over that time built a brand and company I care deeply about. I often get approached to sell our business to financial firms and it never felt like the right fit. I've known Patrick Lynch for nearly a decade, and the vision for Atlantis Fire and how they want the operators deeply involved, treat them as partners, and celebrate the individual brands was what I wanted for the next chapter of Keller's. I couldn't be more excited for Keller's to join the Atlantis Fire platform."

Added Vince McCoy, President and Founder of McCoy Fire and Safety, "Over the 20 plus years in business we have had our share of highs and lows in the industry but with our team's hard work and dedication we have managed to build one of the fastest growing fire protection companies in our market. Having put so much of myself into McCoy Fire and Safety, it was a difficult decision to consider selling and partnering with anyone. However, when Patrick and Atlantis Fire described their approach, I saw how unique it would be in the industry and did not want to miss the opportunity to be one of the first companies and owner-operators in the platform. I am extremely excited to see what the future holds for us and Atlantis Fire."

Atlantis Fire is headquartered in Dallas, TX with additional offices in: Wilmington, NC, Orange Beach, AL, Auburn, AL, and Atlanta, GA. Atlantis Fire is financially backed and managed by Lynch Holdings of Dallas, TX and Capital Alignment Partners of Nashville, TN.

For regional fire protection companies wanting more information on Atlantis Fire contact:

PATRICK LYNCH:

patrick@atlantisfire.com

PRESS CONTACT/INQUIRES:

press@atlantisfire.com

