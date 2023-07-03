Australian furniture brand, Coco Republic, just launched its long-awaited Online Store in the US, bringing timeless and affordable luxury furniture to the fingertips of North American customers

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Republic's Online Store will showcase its unique collection of quality furniture, including sophisticated sofas, dining tables, chairs, and bedroom furniture, as well as lighting, rugs, and decorative accessories influenced by design & architecture around the world.

"Coco Republic is excited to bring its timeless and elegant furniture to the US market. We're proud to offer our customers the convenience of shopping for luxury furniture from the comfort of their own homes, while still receiving the same level of personalized service and attention to detail that Coco Republic is known for," says Skye Westcott, CEO and President of North America. This exciting development follows the opening of the brand's stunning three-story flagship store at Union Square in San Francisco, marking the next step in Coco Republic's US expansion.

Coco Republic is a design-led lifestyle brand renowned for its playful styles, high-quality furniture, and sophisticated attention to detail.

"We see strong similarities between the Californian and Australian lifestyles, with a shared love of the outdoors and the way nature is incorporated into our homes. This makes California an essential market for us, where the indoor-outdoor lifestyle is deeply ingrained in the culture," says Skye Westcott.

This spring the brand's hero products are sophisticated and competitively priced outdoor furniture. "I believe outdoor furniture should be as beautiful as your indoor furniture," says Skye Westcott. Skye also urges "I'm excited our customers can enjoy the full experience of our brand both online and in-store!"

Coco Republic's California stores including Culver City with 100,000 square feet provide a significant retail presence in California and with eCommerce and another store in Orange County recently opened in May is a part of Coco Republic's US growth.

Coco Republic just launched "Store as a Service" at HD Buttercup Design Center.

The flagship store, located in Culver City, covers 100,000 square feet. As a part of its "store as a service" concept, Buttercup is providing flexible shop-within-shop spaces, which can be custom-designed for brands seeking a physical presence. This empowers digitally native and wholesale brands, which have traditionally not operated in a physical store, to reach home-specific customers.

For more information about Coco Republic's e-commerce launch in the US, please visit www.cocorepublic.com

