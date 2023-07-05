Schär Artisan Baker Breads Now Soy-Free

Schär's New Soy-Free Recipe Now Available throughout the US

SWEDESBORO, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Schär USA, Inc., a leading provider of gluten-free food products, is delighted to announce an exciting development for its esteemed Artisan Baker Bread line. Responding to the growing demand for allergen-friendly options, Dr. Schär USA proudly introduces Artisan Baker White, Artisan Baker Multigrain, and Artisan Baker 10 Grains & Seeds Breads, now available in a soy-free formulation.

Dr. Schär USA continues its mission of delivering premium products that cater to a wide range of dietary preferences.

The decision to make the Artisan Baker Bread line soy-free stems from Dr. Schär USA's commitment to meeting the evolving dietary needs of consumers. As an industry leader in gluten-free products, the company understands the importance of providing delicious and nutritious choices for individuals with various dietary restrictions. With the removal of soy from the Artisan Baker Bread recipes, Dr. Schär USA continues its mission of delivering premium products that cater to a wide range of dietary preferences.

Through MenuTrinfo®, the newly expanded Swedesboro plant became Certified Free From™ Soy earlier this year. Soy, a common allergen and dietary concern, has been excluded from the Artisan Baker Bread recipe without compromising on taste, quality, or texture. The new soy-free formulation preserves the exceptional characteristics that have made Artisan Baker Bread a favorite among consumers, offering a delightful blend of artisanal flavors and a soft, moist texture that is second to none.

"We are delighted to introduce the new soy-free version of our beloved Artisan Baker Breads," stated Robert Ehret, Executive Vice President of Dr. Schär North America. "Our plant expansion, and our new soy-free recipes reflect our ongoing commitment to creating inclusive and delectable options for individuals with diverse dietary needs. We understand the challenges faced by those with soy allergies, and we are proud to offer a solution that allows them to enjoy our exceptional bread with confidence."

Schär's newly soy-free Artisan Baker Breads are now available in supermarkets and specialty food stores across the country, as well as their online shop. To learn more about this exciting new product and to explore the full range of gluten-free offerings from Schär, please visit www.schar.com.

About Dr. Schär USA, Inc.

For more than 100 years, the Dr. Schär mission has been to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Dr. Schär USA, Inc. is committed to providing great tasting gluten-free food to the celiac, gluten sensitive and IBS communities—offering a safe, flavorful, and high-quality line of gluten free products. The full portfolio of products spans from bread, cookies, candy, and crackers to frozen items, including puff pastry dough and croissants! The new soy-free Artisan Baker Breads further solidifies the commitment to trust among consumers with food allergies.

