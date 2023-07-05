Viva Aerobus Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power 90 More Airbus A321neo Aircraft

HARTFORD, Conn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, announced today that Viva Aerobus has selected GTF engines to power an additional 90 Airbus A321neo firm aircraft orders, the first of which is expected to be delivered in 2027. Having previously ordered 65 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, the airline has now committed to 155 aircraft with GTF engines. Pratt & Whitney and Viva Aerobus have also extended their EngineWise® Maintenance long-term agreement to cover the maintenance needs of the entire GTF-powered fleet.

"As we continue to grow and renew our fleet, we need the best engine technology, with lower operating costs and fuel efficiency," said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus. "At Viva Aerobus our mission is not only to be always safe, always reliable, and always low fares, but to do so in a way that is mindful of the environment. Our commitment to The Future is Green, our environmental culture, has led us down the path of innovation and state of the art technology. This GTF engine agreement with Pratt & Whitney is an important step towards further reducing our environmental footprint."

Viva Aerobus was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The airline currently operates 31 V2500®-powered A320ceo family aircraft and 43 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft. Viva Aerobus received its first A320neo in 2016 and its first A321neo in 2020.

"We have a long history with Viva Aerobus, starting with their V2500-powered A320ceos in 2014," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "With GTF engines delivering world-class fuel efficiency, we are pleased that Viva Aerobus continues to depend on us as they grow their airline with the most sustainable engines for single-aisle aircraft."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, offers the greatest fuel efficiency and lowest greenhouse gas emissions for the Airbus A320neo family. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by 16% to 20%, NOx emissions up to 50% and noise footprint up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are ready to enable further reductions in carbon footprint, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

