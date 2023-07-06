NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JULY 27TH

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company's second quarter 2023 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 24, 2023.

Conference Call Details:

Conference ID for Live

and Replay: 91268658 Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic:

International: (888) 259-6580

(416) 764-8624 Dial-in for Replay:

Availability:

Access Code: July 27 (10:30 a.m.) – July 31 (11:59 p.m.)

268658 # Domestic:

International: (877) 674-7070

(416) 764-8692

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York with regional headquarters in Troy, Michigan. At March 31, 2023, the Company had $123.8 billion of assets, $83.3 billion of loans, deposits of $84.8 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $10.8 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 435 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is the second-largest multi-family portfolio lender in the country and the leading multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Flagstar Mortgage is the 8th largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending March 31, 2023, while we are the industry's 6th largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.5 million accounts with $363 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the 2nd largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

