Valera Health Becomes Humana Network Provider, Offering High-Quality, Accessible Mental Health Care for Medicare Advantage Members

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valera Health, a telemental healthcare provider known for its high-quality and accessible care, announced today its comprehensive mental health services are now in-network for some Humana Medicare Advantage members.

Valera Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Valera Health) (PRNewswire)

Valera's services are now available to Humana Medicare Advantage members in 10 states with nationwide expansion coming in September.

Valera provides measurement-based virtual services across the continuum of care from mild to serious mental illness. Valera's multidisciplinary service model provides therapy, medication management and case management services in one place.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Valera Health to support the behavioral health needs in our Medicare Advantage population across our mutual footprint," said Cassie Gochenaur, Humana's Associate Vice President of Behavioral Health. "With a growing demand for all levels of behavioral health support, strong provider partnerships for both in-person and virtual care are a key aspect of ensuring quality and timely care for our membership."

Valera's team-based care model and proprietary technology allows providers to treat patients in Healthcare Provider Shortage Areas (HPSAs) or those who may not be able to access care in person. Expanding teleheath care options makes it easier for Humana's members to access the care they need through a large network of qualified clinicians.

Research shows that 25% of Medicare beneficiaries have a mental illness. Through this collaboration between Humana and Valera, these expanded care options will offer support to beneficiaries seeking mental health care, including those with serious mental illness.

"We're thrilled to be able to serve Humana's Medicare beneficiaries across the country with high-quality mental health care," said Dr. Tom Tsang, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Valera Health. "Humana's continuous dedication to whole-person care and well-being makes them a great partner in making these critical services accessible and affordable to all who need it."

Valera's services are available to more than 60 million lives across 10 states. Valera works with large health systems, primary care, and specialty providers to ensure patient's mental health care is integrated in a whole-person view.

About Valera Health:

Founded by a team of highly experienced physicians and clinicians, at the heart of Valera Health is the belief that high-quality mental healthcare should be affordable and accessible for all. We also believe that mental healthcare shouldn't be "one size fits all, which is why Valera Health tailors its services to fulfill the individual needs of each patient using a complete care model. Our diverse team is transforming telemental healthcare one patient at a time.

About Humana:

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com. Other providers are available in the Humana network.

For more information about Valera Health services visit https://www.valerahealth.com . Press inquiries can be sent:

Tucker Stevenson

tucker.stevenson@valerahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valera Health