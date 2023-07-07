Advertise
Christmas Tree Shops Stores are GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!

Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

Just in time for Christmas in July!

NORTHBROOK, Ill. , July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources.

Hilco Merchant Resources (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Merchant Resources)
At the Going Out of Business sales, shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the store, with all Christmas and other holiday items being 50% OFF the lowest ticketed prices. In addition to holiday items and décor, these stores offer a huge selection of home décor, furniture, gifts and so much more, including popular brands, now at even lower prices. New Merchandise will be arriving throughout the sale.

From furniture to seasonal decor, housewares to gifts, food and drinks to paper and party goods–your Christmas Tree Shops store has it all to help celebrate both special occasions and everyday living at a great value! Whether you're searching for the best deals on holiday decorations, trend-right home decor, gourmet treats, party supplies or great gifts…you'll be thrilled to discover all this and more at your store. Find big bargains on all your favorite things…its Christmas savings in July!

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final during this store closing event.

Store Closing Locations

Address

City

State

Zip

15 Backus Ave.

 Danbury

 CT

06810

120 Hale Road 

 Manchester

 CT

06040

220 Indian River Road 

 Orange

 CT

06477

824 Hartford Turnpike 

 Waterford

 CT

06385

5450 Brandywine Parkway

 Brandywine

 DE

19803

19563 Coastal Hwy 

 Rehoboth Beach

 DE

19971

130 East Altamonte Drive

 Altamonte Springs

 FL

32701

8020 Mediterranean Drive 

 Estero

 FL

33928

8801-7 Southside Blvd. 

 Jacksonville

 FL

32256

147 N Cattleman Road

 Sarasota

 FL

34243

239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy

 Augusta

 GA

30909

1230 N US Hwy 31 

 Greenwood

 IN

46142

5851 North Grape Road 

 Mishawaka

 IN

46545

1336 Hansel Ave 

 Florence

 KY

41042

15 Stockwell Drive 

 Avon

 MA

02322

340 Patriots Place 

 Foxboro

 MA

02035

39 Holyoke Street

 Holyoke

 MA

01040

655 Route 132 

 Hyannis

 MA

02601

28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South

 Lynnfield

 MA

01940

1298 Worcester Street 

 Natick

 MA

01760

1505 South Washington Street 

 North Attleboro

 MA

02760

65 Faunce Corner Road

 North Dartmouth

 MA

02747

 10 S Orleans Rd

 Orleans

 MA

02653

296 Old Oak Street 

 Pembroke

 MA

02359

1000 Boston Turnpike 

 Shrewsbury

 MA

01545

177 Middlesex Ave.

 Somerville

 MA

02145

425 Main Street 

 West Dennis

 MA

02670

17151 Cole Road 

 Hagerstown

 MD

21740

2925 Festival Way 

 Waldorf

 MD

20601

42 Whitten Road

 Augusta

 ME

04330

46 Springer Drive

 Bangor

 ME

04401

490 Payne Road 

 Scarborough

 ME

04074

23869 Eureka Road 

 Taylor

 MI

48180

13361 Hall Road 

 Utica

 MI

48315

2053 Skibo Road

 Fayetteville

 NC

28314

1210 Bridford Pkwy East 

 Greensboro

 NC

27407

41 Gusabel Ave. 

 Nashua

 NH

03063

1584 White Mt. Highway 

 North Conway

 NH

03860

100 Durgin Lane 

 Portsmouth

 NH

03801

92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28

 Salem

 NH

03079

479 Rt. 70 East

 Brick

 NJ

08723

365 Route 202/206 

 Bridgewater

 NJ

08807

2130 Route 70 West 

 Cherry Hill

 NJ

08002

1775 Deptford Center Road 

 Deptford

 NJ

08096

100 Trotters Way 

 Freehold

 NJ

07728

230 Consumers Square 

 Mays Landing

 NJ

08330

300 Ikea Drive 

 Paramus

 NJ

07652

327 Mount Hope Avenue 

 Rockaway

 NJ

07866

350 Route 22 West 

 Springfield

 NJ

07081

1728 US Route 46 

 Woodland Park

 NJ

07424

1425 Central Avenue 

 Albany

 NY

12205

1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500 

 Amherst

 NY

14228

1150 The Arches Circle 

 Deer Park

 NY

11729

393 North Central Ave. 

 Hartsdale

 NY

10530

420 Harry L Drive 

 Johnson City

 NY

13790

1100 North Galleria Drive 

 Middletown

 NY

10941

132 Northern Lights Plaza 

 North Syracuse

 NY

13212

1895 South Rd

 Poughkeepsie

 NY

12601

1791 Old Country Rd CR58 

 Riverhead

 NY

11901

790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252 

 Rochester

 NY

14623

85 Bricktown Way

 Staten Island

 NY

10309

2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road

 Dayton

 OH

45459

916 Airport Center Drive 

 Allentown

 PA

18109

2088 Interchange Road 

 Erie

 PA

16565

4001 Shoppes Blvd. 

 Moosic

 PA

18507

4690 High Pointe Blvd.

 Swatara

 PA

17111

2935 Concord Road 

 York

 PA

17402

99 East Main Road 

 Middletown

 RI

02842

Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane 

 Warwick

 RI

02886

1117 Woodruff Road 

 Greenville

 SC

29607

9819 West Broad Street 

 Glen Allen

 VA

23228

100 Cypress Street 

 Williston

 VT

05495

Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com

About Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops operates in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You'll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less.

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources:  Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christmas-tree-shops-stores-are-going-out-of-business-301871495.html

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.