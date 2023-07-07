Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult Use Sales at Groton, CT Dispensary

Groton is Curaleaf's third dispensary in Connecticut to offer adult use sales

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the beginning of adult use sales at its Groton, CT location. Located at 79 Gold Star Highway, Groton, CT 06340, Curaleaf Groton is the Company's third dispensary in Connecticut to open its doors to adult use customers.

Earlier this year Curaleaf started adult use cannabis sales at its Stamford and Hartford locations and began offering adult use products via wholesale to other dispensaries across the market.

"Our goal is to continue to expand our adult use sales in the state, and we are working to get the necessary approvals to begin sales at a fourth Connecticut location," said Matt Darin, CEO Curaleaf. "We are committed to being an industry leader where medical patients and consumers can both be educated about cannabis consumption and find an assortment of high-quality and innovative products for their lifestyle needs."

Curaleaf Groton offers adult use consumers a diverse collection of cannabis goods and services, including whole flower, pre-rolls, Select Elite vaporizers, and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Patients and customers across Connecticut can participate in Curaleaf's revamped rewards program earning loyalty points for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary.

Curaleaf remains committed to serving its medical patients at each of its four dispensaries in Connecticut. To ensure medical patients receive proper support, existing medical patients in Groton will have a dedicated staff and check-out lines for expedited service. Additionally, medical patients will continue to have access to Curaleaf's Compassionate Care Plan, outstanding pharmacy team and patient consult rooms.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Connecticut, please visit https://ct.curaleaf.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries, and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the commencement of adult use sales at Curaleaf Groton. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed May 1, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.