WATERWALK COMMEMORATES NEW MODERN LODGING CONCEPT WITH GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION IN MERIDIAN

Flexible Lodging Innovator Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for WaterWalk Boise – Meridian; Brand's Second Generation 2.0 Property and First in Idaho

WICHITA, Kan. , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging industry innovator WaterWalk celebrated the opening of its second Gen 2.0 property, WaterWalk Boise – Meridian, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 13. WaterWalk's leadership team was joined by local dignitaries, including members from both the Boise and Meridian Chambers of Commerce and Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, alongside other community members for an afternoon celebration that included commemorative speeches, a donation to the Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, traditional cutting of the ribbon, property tours and more.

"As a longtime friend of the legendary late Jack DeBoer, who founded WaterWalk in 2014, I view it as an honor to celebrate the unveiling of our latest property during a time when extended-stay is one of the hottest – and fastest-growing – segments in the hospitality industry," WaterWalk President Jim Korroch said. "WaterWalk Boise – Meridian provides flexibility to guests who come to the area with a variety of travel needs – whether it be a travel nurse, construction worker or tourist – by offering a hybrid-home concept that can be customized for both short and long-term stays."

During the event, attendees were invited to explore the property's flexible lodging offerings including studios and one- and two-bedroom suites that are available both furnished and ready-to-furnish. The event's remarks featured Korroch along with Sean Evans, CEO and president of the Meridian Chamber; Robert Simison, mayor of Meridian and Jim Mrha, COO and CFO at WaterWalk. To cap off the event, Mrha presented a $5,000 donation from WaterWalk to Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, which was accepted on behalf of the organization by Janessa Chastain, executive director.

"We're very happy WaterWalk decided to locate here in Meridian – the business growth that we're experiencing in the Treasure Valley has been tremendous, and Meridian is happy to be at the center of it, partnering with businesses like WaterWalk that meet the growing needs of both tourists and business travelers that choose Meridian as their basecamp," said Evans.

WaterWalk Boise – Meridian is centrally located in the highly desirable area of Northeast Meridian. The property boasts 126 rooms – 76 fully furnished 'STAY' units and 50 ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units that range in size from studios to two-bedroom spaces both with and without balconies. WaterWalk Boise – Meridian goes beyond traditional accommodations by offering fully customizable, unfurnished suites that guests can make their own.

"Meridian is going to be the tourism destination of Treasure Valley, and we appreciate WaterWalk's investment in our community to further accommodations for travelers," said Mayor Simison.

The opening of WaterWalk Boise—Meridian is one of three new properties that WaterWalk has opened this year. Earlier this year, the premier flexible lodging brand opened its doors in Phoenix, Arizona and in May, in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Other upcoming openings include Tucson, Arizona (slated to open in summer 2023); Jacksonville, Florida (slated to open in fall 2023); and Huntsville, Alabama (slated to open in winter 2023). With rising demand for unique lodging alternatives, the company plans to double its portfolio size by the end of 2024.

