80% of Website Redesigns Fall Short of Full Potential Due to Business-Consumer Disconnect, Says SoftwareReviews Research

The firm's latest research explains that a successful website redesign bolsters marketing-driven victories, enhances the brand image, and boosts competitive edge.

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - According to SoftwareReviews' latest research findings, an astonishing 80% of website redesigns fail to achieve their maximum potential. Digital marketers continuously grapple with the complex task of ensuring a successful website redesign that will boost engagement and conversion rates. SaaS companies that fail to modernize and align their corporate website are likely to spend an extra $113,000 yearly on sales salaries to compensate for the lack of marketing-influenced wins from this critical digital channel. To help marketers overcome these challenges, SoftwareReviews has released Redesign Your Website to Increase Marketing-Influenced Wins, a valuable resource offering practical insights to ensure that a website redesign delivers value to the business.

SoftwareReviews' blueprint, (PRNewswire)

"Clunky API integrations and a legacy tech stack often mean that a modern-day redesign will be highly technical," says Terra Higginson, principal marketing research director at SoftwareReviews. "To make matters even worse, hiring quality technical staff has become increasingly difficult. Even if the marketing team can hurdle the technical obstacles, they still must face a leadership team that doesn't adequately understand and prioritize the buyer."

According to SoftwareReviews' research, the foundation of a successful website redesign lies in focusing on the buyer's needs, addressing their challenges, and delivering their desired outcomes.

"Not prioritizing and aligning the buyers' needs is the number one reason that website redesigns fail to deliver the number of marketing-influenced wins that sales demands," Higginson notes.

To achieve an effective website redesign, the firm recommends marketers adopt the following strategy:

Align objectives, identify risks, and prioritize needs.

Build the personalized journey the buyers need.

Create content that focuses on benefit wins.

Resolve risks and develop a realistic timeline and budget.

Collaborate with design to create sitemaps, wireframes, and prototypes.

Gain steering committee approval for website redesign execution.

"Marketers have a lot to manage to ensure that a modern website redesign will be successful. Planning is the most critical part of a redesign, yet it is often skipped due to a lack of a good and proven methodology," explains Higginson.

SoftwareReviews recommends that digital marketing leaders concentrate on discovering the sweet spot where the businesses and buyers' needs intersect during the initial phase of a website redesign. The firm's research shows that this strategy enables the detection of disjointed needs, allows for the provision of required resources, and prioritizes high-impact needs. Achieving alignment in this way ensures that the website overhaul will elevate the brand image and strengthen competitive differentiation.

Blueprints are the firm's proprietary methodology for technology and marketing research and initiatives. The new resource will enable marketers and their organizations to develop a comprehensive plan to successfully execute a website redesign. The Redesign Your Website to Increase Marketing-Influenced Wins blueprint is available to download.

