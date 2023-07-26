GardaWorld U.S. Security Services Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, is proud to announce that its U.S. Security Services business has earned the Great Place To Work Certification™. This certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience and an amazing workplace culture. GardaWorld is proud to be the only Certified™ guarding security company to receive this recognition over the last year.

This certification is awarded based on direct reporting from employees about their workplace. Overall, 81% of employees say GardaWorld's U.S. Security Services is a great place to work – 24 points higher than the average U.S. company – and 86% of employees say they were made to feel welcome when joining the company.

"Our highly dedicated security professionals are our most valuable asset. We have exceptional teams across the nation, who share a commitment to our values of trust, integrity, respect and vigilance," said Prentice Robertson, President and Chief Operating Officer, GardaWorld Security Services – United States. "As we continue to elevate our employee experience, our culture and entrepreneurial mindset continue to set us apart as an employer of choice where our people can build fulfilling and meaningful careers."

GardaWorld Security Services offers a wealth of options to individuals looking to gain experience and develop professionally in a growing industry. With flexible schedules, diverse work assignments spanning multiple industries, training and career advancement opportunities, GardaWorld is focused on ensuring everyone has access to a stimulating career path where they feel empowered to make the world a safer place.

"A Great Place To Work Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that GardaWorld Security Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

