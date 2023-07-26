Smithfield Foods' New $45 Million Wastewater System Improving Water Quality in Big Sioux River

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods has built a new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system to replace a majority of the existing system at its pork-processing complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The new $45 million wastewater system adds additional treatment processes and capabilities to meet new and more stringent permit limits on nitrates and ammonia. The upgraded system biologically converts ammonia-nitrogen in wastewater to nitrate-nitrogen and further removes nitrate-nitrogen from wastewater, a treatment process known as denitrification that is strongly preferred by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency due to its reduced impact on aquatic life. The new denitrification process will reduce Smithfield's overall nitrogen load to the Big Sioux River by two-thirds or more.

"This new state-of-the-art wastewater project reinforces Smithfield's proactive approach to implementing sustainable systems that improve environmental quality and benefit the community," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield. "The investment we have made in Sioux Falls will significantly reduce nutrient discharges and improve water quality in the Big Sioux River basin."

Smithfield had previously made significant improvements to its wastewater system at Sioux Falls over the past several years at a cost of $10 million.

Smithfield has been a leader in sustainability programs for more than two decades and has made industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in its U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across its entire U.S. value chain by 2030. More information about Smithfield's sustainability programs is available in its 2022 Sustainability Impact Report, available here.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Smithfield GFR Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.