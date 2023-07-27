2023 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program Kicks Off

Continuing to Empower Young Scientists

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 2023 Amgen Scholar Program (ASP) was opened in China, partnering with Tsinghua University, one of China's top academic institutions and influential universities. 24 undergraduates were selected as Amgen Scholars from across the globe to participate in this program with one-third of the chosen scholars coming from international universities this year. They will have the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge scientific research with world class scientists in state-of-the-art research laboratories. It is the largest in-person summer camp ASP held since the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The ASP is an international program initiated and funded by the Amgen Foundation, aiming to inspire the next generation of scientific talent by providing funding to students with a keen interest in life sciences and biotechnology, enabling them to undertake scientific research projects for a period of 8-10 weeks across the globe. The ASP has been partnering with Tsinghua University in China since 2019.

Amgen Scholars at the Tsinghua University consists of eight weeks of intensive research program in a wide range of fields in biomedical sciences. Scholars will join a faculty's laboratory and involve in one or more specific research projects. Each Scholar will have a faculty member as his/her mentor. In addition, a postdoc, a technician or a graduate student will be assigned to train and assist the student in the lab. As a member of the lab, the Scholar will have the opportunity to participate in a series of academic activities, such as weekly lab meetings, group discussions, presentation training, and campus-wide seminars of interests. In addition, other non-academic gathering will be organized, such as networking events, Chinese and Beijing culture exploration, etc.

Pictured: Left: The opening ceremony's group snapshot of Tsinghua Amgen Scholar Program 2023; Right: Irene Hsu, VP & GM, Amgen China remarked at the opening ceremony (PRNewswire)

Irene Hsu, VP & GM, Amgen China, said, "As Amgen's principal channel for corporate philanthropy, the Amgen Foundation plays a key role in Amgen's commitment to improving the lives of others. It seeks to advance excellence in science education to inspire the next generation of innovators, and invest in strengthening communities where Amgen staff members live and work. We are glad to continue the ASP with Tsinghua University, a beacon of academic excellence and progressive thinking, providing this invaluable opportunity for selected Scholars to engage in cutting-edge scientific research with world class scientists in state-of-the-art research laboratories. We believe this long-term investment is valuable to society and the development of life sciences."

"The ASP has entered the fifth year in China since it was launched in China for the first time in 2019. It is a great honor that Tsinghua University could be the first and currently only host institution of the program in China and provide our young talents with access to scientific research continuously. All 24 of Amgen Scholars were selected from renowned institutions across the globe, bringing with rich cultural backgrounds, diverse perspectives, and a strong pursuit of knowledge. We expected that the series of academic activities during ASP summer camp will inspire these young scientific talents and unlock their potential in their studies and research work in the future." says Ligong Chen, Associate Dean, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tsinghua University Program Director, Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program.

Made possible through a 17-year commitment of more than $70 million from the Amgen Foundation, the ASP allows undergraduates from across the globe to participate in cutting-edge research opportunities at world-class institutions. 24 premier educational and research institutions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada currently host the summer program. Four distinguished hosts from Asia include: The University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, National University of Singapore, and Tsinghua University.

About Amgen Foundation

The Amgen Foundation is deeply committed to reimagining and expanding access to science education. Since 1991, we have contributed more than $425 million to nonprofit organizations across the globe, including $250 million to science education. Our work is aligned with Amgen's Environmental, Social and Governance strategy.

The Amgen Foundation brings the excitement of discovery to the scientists of tomorrow through its signature programs, including LabXchange, Amgen Scholars, and the Amgen Biotech Experience.

For more information, visit www.AmgenFoundation.org.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

About Amgen China

Amgen entered China in 2012 on a mission to serve patients by using science and biotechnology to improve health for Chinese patients and societies. With its headquarters in Shanghai, Amgen China is present in more than 100 cities across the country. In China, Amgen strives to bring innovative therapies to patients in a bid to address the huge unmet needs in in our priority therapeutic areas including cardiovascular disease, bone health, inflammation, and hematology/oncology.

For more information, visit http://www.amgen.cn and follow us on Amgen China Corporate WeChat account "安进Amgen".

About Tsinghua University

Tsinghua University has developed at a breathtaking pace into a comprehensive research university. At present, the university has 21 schools and 59 departments with faculties in science, engineering, humanities, law, medicine, history, philosophy, economics, management, education and art.

With the motto of "Self-discipline and Social Commitment" and the spirit of "Actions Speak Louder Than Words", Tsinghua University is dedicated to the well-being of Chinese society and to world development. As one of China's most prestigious and influential universities, Tsinghua is committed to cultivating global citizens who will thrive in today's world and become tomorrow's leaders. Through the pursuit of education and research at the highest level of excellence, Tsinghua is developing innovative solutions that will help solve pressing problems in China and the world.

