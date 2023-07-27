Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2023 earnings

Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
  • Q2 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.81
  • Total assets under management reach a record high of $704.0 billion
  • Money market assets reach a record $509.0 billion
  • Board declares $0.28 per share dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.81 for Q2 2023, compared to $0.64 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $72.2 million for Q2 2023, compared to $57.7 million for Q2 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $704.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $72.1 billion or 11% from $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $3.0 billion or less than 1% from $701.0 billion at March 31, 2023. Total average managed assets for Q2 2023 were $705.3 billion, up $87.4 billion or 14% from $617.9 billion reported for Q2 2022 and up $25.9 billion or 4% from $679.4 billion for Q1 2023.

"In the second quarter, Federated Hermes benefited from a breadth of investment offerings and robust client relationships, as record assets under management were again driven by money market asset increases from the prior quarter," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors showed interest in Federated Hermes' international equity offerings and strategies that rely on our proprietary MDT quantitative models. For the second consecutive quarter, we also saw more than $1 billion of net flows into our core multisector bond strategies, which seek attractive opportunities by allocating across investment-grade corporate, high yield, structured product, municipal and international sectors."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2023. During Q2 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 1,236,199 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $43.4 million.

Equity assets were $83.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $2.0 billion or 2% from $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and down $0.6 billion or 1% from $83.6 billion at March 31, 2023. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up $1.1 billion or 1% from $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022 and down $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $87.5 billion at March 31, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.6 billion at June 30, 2023, down $0.2 billion or 1% from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $0.4 billion or 2% from $21.2 billion at March 31, 2023.

Money market assets were a record $509.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $69.3 billion or 16% from $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $3.2 billion or 1% from $505.8 billion at March 31, 2023. Money market fund assets were a record $364.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $66.0 billion or 22% from $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $6.7 billion or 2% from $357.3 billion at March 31, 2023.

Financial Summary

Two transactions impacted Q2 2023 results, with the net after-tax impact of these two transactions resulting in a loss of approximately $800,000.

In the first transaction, a shareholder in a private equity fund sold a portion of their investment to a third-party. As part of the terms of this sale, $25.1 million of carried interest was recorded as revenue, $17.5 million was recorded as related compensation expense and approximately $175,000 was recorded as professional service fee expense.

In the second transaction, as part of a restructuring of an infrastructure fund, Federated Hermes purchased certain limited partners' rights to receive future carried interest at fair value, which was calculated by a third-party to be approximately $9.8 million. This expense is included in Other expense.

Due to the restructuring, an existing clawback risk on previously earned carried interest was removed, resulting in revenue recognition of $14.2 million of carried interest, as well as $8.8 million of related compensation expense.

The purchase of limited partners' carried interest rights and related legal and professional fees were not deductible for tax purposes. As a result, the effective tax rate of 27.4% in Q2 2023 was higher than the expected rate of 24%-26%.

Total carried interest and performance fee revenue for Q2 2023 was $39.4 million, of which $25.5 million was recorded as compensation expense and paid to the other carried interest holders.

Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022

Revenue increased $67.2 million or 18% primarily due to an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $36.9 million, including $24.6 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, an increase in revenue due to higher average money market assets and the elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q2 2023, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from long-term assets (28% from equity, 15% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset, and 11% from fixed-income), 45% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $61.2 million or 22% primarily due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $24.4 million and an increase in distribution expense due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers and higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $24.8 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022 compared to a minimal change in the market value of investments in Q2 2023.

Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023

Revenue increased $51.0 million or 13% primarily due to an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $38.0 million, including $25.9 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets.

Operating expenses increased $37.8 million or 13% due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $25.7 million and an increase in other expense due to fund reorganization costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $5.2 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 compared to a minimal change in the market value of investments in Q2 2023.

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022

Revenue increased $124.6 million or 18% primarily due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $38.2 million, including $24.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

For the first half of 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 11% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $117.4 million or 23% primarily due to an increase in distribution expense resulting from the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers and increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $24.3 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $43.9 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments for the same period in 2022.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $9.5 million and $85.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $9.0 million and $66.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $0.5 million and $18.8 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 28, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 28, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 48660. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $704.0 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of June 30, 2023.
2) Morningstar, June 30, 2023. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2023.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions.  Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2022 to
Q2 2023


Quarter Ended

% Change
Q1 2023 to
Q2 2023


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022


March 31, 2023

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$         310,337

$         258,043

20 %


$            263,982

18 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

85,199

70,182

21


79,180

8

Other service fees, net

37,696

37,783

0


39,027

(3)

 Total Revenue

433,232

366,008

18


382,189

13








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

159,883

128,086

25


136,878

17

Distribution

97,086

84,243

15


93,333

4

Systems and communications

22,074

18,446

20


19,972

11

Professional service fees

19,099

13,976

37


16,220

18

Office and occupancy

11,404

10,512

8


12,874

(11)

Advertising and promotional

5,109

4,736

8


4,342

18

Travel and related

3,835

3,328

15


3,231

19

Intangible asset related

3,418

3,091

11


3,326

3

Other

12,935

7,272

78


6,847

89

 Total Operating Expenses

334,843

273,690

22


297,023

13

Operating Income

98,389

92,318

7


85,166

16








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

5,289

(19,308)

127


10,312

(49)

Debt expense

(3,118)

(3,350)

(7)


(3,125)

0

Other, net

(15)

(13)

(15)


122

(112)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

2,156

(22,671)

110


7,309

(71)

Income before income taxes

100,545

69,647

44


92,475

9

Income tax provision

27,543

18,889

46


21,009

31

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

73,002

50,758

44


71,466

2

 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

827

(6,899)

112


1,865

(56)

Net Income

$           72,175

$           57,657

25 %


$              69,601

4 %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







 Basic and diluted

$               0.81

$               0.64

27 %


$                  0.78

4 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







 Basic

84,930

85,563



84,875


 Diluted

84,939

85,563



84,875


Dividends Declared Per Share

$               0.28

$               0.27



$                  0.27


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.5 million, $3.1 million and $3.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share. 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(in thousands, except per share data)





Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$             574,318

$              491,037

17 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

164,378

143,689

14

Other service fees, net

76,725

56,046

37

 Total Revenue

815,421

690,772

18





Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

296,761

262,051

13

Distribution

190,420

132,804

43

Systems and communications

42,046

37,940

11

Professional service fees

35,320

27,444

29

Office and occupancy

24,278

21,835

11

Advertising and promotional

9,451

7,468

27

Travel and related

7,066

5,123

38

Intangible Asset Related

6,743

6,425

5

Other

19,781

13,415

47

 Total Operating Expenses

631,866

514,505

23

Operating Income

183,555

176,267

4





Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

15,601

(29,909)

152

Debt expense

(6,243)

(4,571)

37

Other, net

107

68

57

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

9,465

(34,412)

128

Income before income taxes

193,020

141,855

36

Income tax provision

48,552

36,500

33

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

144,468

105,355

37

 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

2,692

(8,165)

133

Net Income

$             141,776

$              113,520

25 %





Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




 Basic and diluted

$                   1.59

$                    1.24

28 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




 Basic

84,902

86,911


 Diluted

84,907

86,911


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                    0.55

$                    0.54


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $7.0 million and $5.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

June 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$                520,808

$                 521,754

  Other current assets

173,540

129,277

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,221,786

1,209,574

  Other long-term assets

143,609

159,874

  Total Assets

$            2,059,743

$             2,020,479




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$                234,496

$                 257,413

  Long-term debt

347,711

347,581

  Other long-term liabilities

285,668

307,972

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

58,012

61,821

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,537,357

1,411,055

Treasury stock

(403,501)

(365,363)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$            2,059,743

$             2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Equity







Beginning assets

$            83,629

$            81,523

$            91,676


$            81,523

$            96,716

 Sales1

4,869

5,631

6,595


10,500

13,587

 Redemptions1

(5,697)

(4,736)

(7,564)


(10,433)

(14,634)

 Net sales (redemptions)1

(828)

895

(969)


67

(1,047)

 Net exchanges

5

103

20


108

(154)

 Impact of foreign exchange2

71

108

(1,199)


179

(1,653)

 Market gains and (losses)3

115

1,000

(8,540)


1,115

(12,874)

Ending assets

$            82,992

$            83,629

$            80,988


$            82,992

$            80,988








Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$            87,461

$            86,743

$            92,146


$            86,743

$            97,550

 Sales1

4,891

6,047

6,991


10,938

14,415

 Redemptions1

(4,963)

(7,127)

(8,950)


(12,090)

(18,387)

 Net sales (redemptions)1

(72)

(1,080)

(1,959)


(1,152)

(3,972)

 Net exchanges

6

(101)

(51)


(95)

95

 Impact of foreign exchange2

43

38

(225)


81

(329)

 Market gains and (losses)3

(13)

1,861

(3,658)


1,848

(7,091)

Ending assets

$            87,425

$            87,461

$            86,253


$            87,425

$            86,253








Alternative/Private Markets







Beginning assets

$            21,174

$            20,802

$            23,109


$            20,802

$            22,920

 Sales1

643

1,265

1,116


1,908

1,760

 Redemptions1

(745)

(792)

(1,091)


(1,537)

(1,596)

 Net sales (redemptions)1

(102)

473

25


371

164

 Net exchanges

(4)

1

4


(3)

4

 Impact of foreign exchange2

539

368

(1,555)


907

(2,192)

 Market gains and (losses)3

(5)

(470)

202


(475)

889

Ending assets

$            21,602

$            21,174

$            21,785


$            21,602

$            21,785








Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$              2,973

$              2,989

$              3,555


$              2,989

$              3,780

 Sales1

33

47

43


80

117

 Redemptions1

(143)

(144)

(143)


(287)

(275)

 Net sales (redemptions)1

(110)

(97)

(100)


(207)

(158)

 Net exchanges

1

2

1


3

6

 Market gains and (losses)3

58

79

(321)


137

(493)

Ending assets

$              2,922

$              2,973

$              3,135


$              2,922

$              3,135








Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$          195,237

$          192,057

$          210,486


$          192,057

$          220,966

 Sales1

10,436

12,990

14,745


23,426

29,879

 Redemptions1

(11,548)

(12,799)

(17,748)


(24,347)

(34,892)

 Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,112)

191

(3,003)


(921)

(5,013)

 Net exchanges

8

5

(26)


13

(49)

 Impact of foreign exchange2

653

514

(2,979)


1,167

(4,174)

 Market gains and (losses)3

155

2,470

(12,317)


2,625

(19,569)

Ending assets

$          194,941

$          195,237

$          192,161


$          194,941

$          192,161

1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


June 30, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    44,732

$    38,897

$     43,616

$     43,845

$   13,040

$     8,134

$      2,832

$        141

$ 104,220

$     91,017

Sales

2,155

2,714

3,836

1,055

439

204

32

1

6,462

3,974

Redemptions

(3,548)

(2,149)

(3,589)

(1,374)

(641)

(104)

(138)

(5)

(7,916)

(3,632)

Net sales (redemptions)

(1,393)

565

247

(319)

(202)

100

(106)

(4)

(1,454)

342

Net exchanges

(8)

13

6

0

(4)

0

1

0

(5)

13

Impact of foreign exchange2

131

(60)

34

9

322

217

0

0

487

166

Market gains and (losses)3

921

(806)

(19)

6

182

(187)

55

3

1,139

(984)

Ending assets

$    44,383

$    38,609

$     43,884

$     43,541

$   13,338

$     8,264

$      2,782

$        140

$ 104,387

$     90,554













Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    43,342

$    38,181

$     43,180

$     43,563

$   13,050

$     7,752

$      2,851

$        138

$ 102,423

$     89,634

Sales

5,326

5,174

8,091

2,847

1,283

625

79

1

14,779

8,647

Redemptions

(6,544)

(3,889)

(8,288)

(3,802)

(1,298)

(239)

(277)

(10)

(16,407)

(7,940)

Net sales (redemptions)

(1,218)

1,285

(197)

(955)

(15)

386

(198)

(9)

(1,628)

707

Net exchanges

82

26

(95)

0

20

(23)

3

0

10

3

Impact of foreign exchange2

216

(37)

59

22

546

361

0

0

821

346

Market gains and (losses)3

1,961

(846)

937

911

(263)

(212)

126

11

2,761

(136)

Ending assets

$    44,383

$    38,609

$     43,884

$     43,541

$   13,338

$     8,264

$      2,782

$        140

$ 104,387

$     90,554

1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$          104,220

$          102,423

$          124,968


$          102,423

$          135,294

Sales

6,462

8,317

8,743


14,779

18,600

Redemptions

(7,916)

(8,491)

(12,993)


(16,407)

(26,097)

 Net sales (redemptions)

(1,454)

(174)

(4,250)


(1,628)

(7,497)

Net exchanges

(5)

15

(27)


10

(48)

Impact of foreign exchange1

487

334

(1,827)


821

(2,593)

Market gains and (losses)2

1,139

1,622

(9,530)


2,761

(15,822)

Ending assets

$          104,387

$          104,220

$          109,334


$          104,387

$          109,334








Total Separate Account Assets3







Beginning assets

$            91,017

$            89,634

$            85,518


$            89,634

$            85,672

Sales4

3,974

4,673

6,002


8,647

11,279

Redemptions4

(3,632)

(4,308)

(4,755)


(7,940)

(8,795)

 Net sales (redemptions)4

342

365

1,247


707

2,484

Net exchanges

13

(10)

1


3

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange1

166

180

(1,152)


346

(1,581)

Market gains and (losses)2

(984)

848

(2,787)


(136)

(3,747)

Ending assets

$            90,554

$            91,017

$            82,827


$            90,554

$            82,827








Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets

$          195,237

$          192,057

$          210,486


$          192,057

$          220,966

Sales4

10,436

12,990

14,745


23,426

29,879

Redemptions4

(11,548)

(12,799)

(17,748)


(24,347)

(34,892)

 Net sales (redemptions)4

(1,112)

191

(3,003)


(921)

(5,013)

Net exchanges

8

5

(26)


13

(49)

Impact of foreign exchange1

653

514

(2,979)


1,167

(4,174)

Market gains and (losses)2

155

2,470

(12,317)


2,625

(19,569)

Ending assets

$          194,941

$          195,237

$          192,161


$          194,941

$          192,161

1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


 

(in millions)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

By Asset Class






 Equity

$              82,992

$              83,629

$              81,523

$              74,684

$              80,988

 Fixed-income

87,425

87,461

86,743

85,365

86,253

 Alternative / private markets

21,602

21,174

20,802

20,182

21,785

 Multi-asset

2,922

2,973

2,989

2,902

3,135

 Total long-term assets

194,941

195,237

192,057

183,133

192,161

 Money market

509,017

505,800

476,844

441,294

439,697

Total Managed Assets

$            703,958

$            701,037

$            668,901

$            624,427

$            631,858







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              44,383

$              44,732

$              43,342

$              40,633

$              44,207

Fixed-income

43,884

43,616

43,180

44,896

48,215

Alternative / private markets

13,338

13,040

13,050

12,680

13,911

Multi-asset

2,782

2,832

2,851

2,784

3,001

Total long-term assets

104,387

104,220

102,423

100,993

109,334

Money market

364,014

357,346

335,937

309,859

298,031

Total Fund Assets

$            468,401

$            461,566

$            438,360

$            410,852

$            407,365

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              38,609

$              38,897

$              38,181

$              34,051

$              36,781

Fixed-income

43,541

43,845

43,563

40,469

38,038

Alternative / private markets

8,264

8,134

7,752

7,502

7,874

Multi-asset

140

141

138

118

134

Total long-term assets

90,554

91,017

89,634

82,140

82,827

Money market

145,003

148,454

140,907

131,435

141,666

Total Separate Account Assets

$            235,557

$            239,471

$            230,541

$            213,575

$            224,493

Total Managed Assets

$            703,958

$            701,037

$            668,901

$            624,427

$            631,858

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

By Asset Class






  Equity

$              83,025

$              84,155

$              79,544

$              81,809

$              85,785

  Fixed-income

87,504

88,209

87,849

87,042

88,740

  Alternative / private markets

21,411

20,938

20,926

21,193

22,230

  Multi-asset

2,929

3,012

2,988

3,144

3,337

  Total long-term assets

194,869

196,314

191,307

193,188

200,092

  Money market

510,418

483,083

442,334

438,601

417,778

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            705,287

$            679,397

$            633,641

$            631,789

$            617,870







By Product Type






Funds:






  Equity

$              44,218

$              45,055

$              43,131

$              45,135

$              47,504

  Fixed-income

43,827

43,961

44,099

47,489

51,173

  Alternative / private markets

13,181

13,062

13,140

13,432

14,297

  Multi-asset

2,787

2,869

2,855

3,012

3,193

  Total long-term assets

104,013

104,947

103,225

109,068

116,167

  Money market

362,608

333,358

309,232

301,940

275,631

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$            466,621

$            438,305

$            412,457

$            411,008

$            391,798

Separate Accounts:






  Equity

$              38,807

$              39,100

$              36,413

$              36,674

$              38,281

  Fixed-income

43,677

44,248

43,750

39,553

37,567

  Alternative / private markets

8,230

7,876

7,786

7,761

7,933

  Multi-asset

142

143

133

132

144

  Total long-term assets

90,856

91,367

88,082

84,120

83,925

  Money market

147,810

149,725

133,102

136,661

142,147

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$            238,666

$            241,092

$            221,184

$            220,781

$            226,072

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            705,287

$            679,397

$            633,641

$            631,789

$            617,870

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Six Months Ended

(in millions)


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022

By Asset Class





Equity


$                          83,590


$                           88,910

Fixed-income


87,856


92,108

Alternative / private markets


21,174


22,539

Multi-asset


2,971


3,479

Total long-term assets


195,591


207,036

Money market


496,751


425,516

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                        692,342


$                         632,552






By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$                          44,637


$                           49,962

Fixed-income


43,893


54,293

Alternative / private markets


13,121


14,521

Multi-asset


2,828


3,326

Total long-term assets


104,479


122,102

Money market


347,983


283,394

Total Avg. Fund Assets


$                        452,462


$                         405,496

Separate Accounts:





Equity


$                          38,953


$                           38,948

Fixed-income


43,963


37,815

Alternative / private markets


8,053


8,018

Multi-asset


143


153

Total long-term assets


91,112


84,934

Money market


148,768


142,122

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$                        239,880


$                         227,056

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                        692,342


$                         632,552

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-second-quarter-2023-earnings-301887797.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.