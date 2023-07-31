TEN OAKS GROUP EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH STRATEGIC HIRES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a recognized family office and standout in the corporate carve out sector, proudly announces the addition of four exceptional professionals to its esteemed team of Operating Partners. The recent hiring of James Deng, Greg Warren, David Izquierdo, and Lauren Celano underscores Ten Oaks Group's commitment to bringing accomplished talent with diverse capabilities and amplifying its capacity for turnaround, legal, and international investment exceptionalism.

James Deng assumes the position of Operating Partner at Ten Oaks Group. Prior to joining, he was a Vice President at Audax Private Equity supporting value creation initiatives. James has also served as Director of Revenue Growth Management at Keurig Dr Pepper and a management consultant at Ernst & Young focused on Corporate and Growth Strategy.

Greg Warren brings a wealth of legal and restructuring knowledge as he joins as Assistant General Counsel and Operating Partner. Greg previously was a member of White & Case LLP's financial restructuring and insolvency practice, representing debtors and creditors both in and out of bankruptcy. Greg has experience in operational, corporate, and financial matters, as well as litigation and acquisitions.

David Izquierdo joins as an Operating Partner focused on Ten Oaks Group's European portfolio companies. Prior to Ten Oaks, David focused on designing and implementing strategic and transformation programs across a wide variety of industries in roles in corporate development at Selenis and management consulting at Monitor Deloitte and PwC.

Lastly, Lauren Celano joins the team as Associate Operating Partner, leveraging her vast experience from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, where she also led business development efforts. Additionally, she has experience at Alvarez & Marsal and other private equity and venture capital firms.

"At Ten Oaks Group, we believe that attracting top-notch talent is essential for leading value creation efforts for our portfolio," said Kendall Thurlow, head of value creation at Ten Oaks Group. "Lauren, James, David, and Greg embody the caliber of professionals we seek to bring on board, and we are excited to welcome them as valuable members of our team of Operating Partners."

Ten Oaks Group is committed to cultivating a dynamic and growth-oriented environment for its practitioners. With a commitment to fostering private equity careers, the company offers comprehensive opportunities for professional development and advancement.

To learn more about the background and expertise of the newly hired Operating Partners and explore potential career opportunities with Ten Oaks Group, visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office focused exclusively on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer fit their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process and implement operational strategies that reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business.

Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its own dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Ten Oaks Group was founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn and has closed 25 carve-out transactions across 10 countries since inception.

To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

