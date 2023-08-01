Blink Fitness Offering Free August Weekends for Every Body

Don't let hot summer days affect your workout momentum!

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the high-quality and affordable fitness brand that prioritizes a welcoming and inclusive environment, is encouraging people to beat the sizzling summer heat with free gym weekends throughout the month of August.

Beginning Saturday, August 5, and for every weekend in August, Blink Fitness will welcome guests into their gyms to enjoy free weekend access so they can continue their exercise programs in cool comfort – no membership required!

"There's so much focus on getting healthy and fit for the start of summer, but what about the end of summer? The August heat can take a toll on motivation and make it pretty uncomfortable to workout outdoors," said Carissa Ganelli, Blink Fitness CMO. "We want to make it safe, convenient, and fun for people to power through August, so we are offering free weekends for anyone who wants to workout in our gyms. Whether the AC makes you work harder or you just need a little motivation from Blink's mood-lifting staff, Blink can help you stay true to your fitness goals during this final summer stretch."

To take advantage of Blink's free August weekends, register here . For more information about Blink Fitness or to find nearby gyms, visit www.blinkfitness.com .

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has over 120 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

