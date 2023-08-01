Bridgestone Introduces New Ultra-Wide Greatec M703™ Ecopia Tire for Long-Haul Fleets

The Bridgestone Greatec M703 Ecopia ultra-wide base tire is engineered to offer excellent efficiency and premium performance for long-haul fleets.

Design innovations featured within the new tire help extend projected mileage, enhance fuel efficiency and increase traction throughout the life of the tire.

The new M703 tires aligns with the "Economy" and "Efficiency" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today introduced the new Greatec M703 Ecopia ultra-wide base tire for long-haul and regional applications. Engineered for superior efficiency, the new Greatec M703 Ecopia replaces the Greatec M835A Ecopia, providing fleets with improved projected mileage, fuel savings, enhanced traction and outstanding retreadability1.

The Bridgestone Greatec M703 Ecopia ultra-wide base tire is engineered to offer excellent efficiency and premium performance for long-haul fleets. (PRNewswire)

"Bridgestone's line of Ecopia products continues to improve with each new tire, and the Greatec M703 is the latest example of our team's ability to create a tire that directly addresses the needs of our customers," said Brian Cunningham, Vice President, Fleet Solutions, Bridgestone Americas. "With the M703, fleets can expect to see improved fuel efficiency and tire wear, which can help lower their total cost of ownership and help businesses improve their bottom line."

The new M703 utilizes a high-density tread pattern alongside a long-wearing compound to deliver excellent removal mileage. The tire's ultra-wide base casing helps fleets to predictably reduce their total cost per mile through premium performance across multiple efficiency metrics1. Additional key features of the M703 tire include:

Improved Projected Mileage: The M703 Ecopia tire is projected to have 30% better wear mileage than its predecessor 1 and 10% better wear mileage than a key competitor 2 .

Enhanced Fuel Efficiency: A low rolling resistance compound paired with a low energy tread pattern provides fleets with a 14% lower rolling resistance than its predecessor 1 .

Traction Technology: Increased, long-lasting biting edges give the M703 confident traction in demanding applications throughout the life of the tire 1 .

Casing Retreadability: The tire's premium casing is engineered with proven WAVED BELT ™ technology and TURN IN PLY ™ design to deliver outstanding retreadability.

ENLITEN™ Technology: The M703 is engineered and designed with technologies to elevate conventional tire performance in pursuit of more sustainable mobility.

The Greatec M703 Ecopia is currently available in a 445/50R22.5 size.

The new M703 tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which serves as an axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E." The M703 tire aligns with the "Efficiency" and "Economy" values.

1 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Greatec M703 Ecopia tire vs. the Bridgestone Greatec M835A Ecopia tire from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

2Comparison based on the Bridgestone Greatec M703 Ecopia tire vs. the Michelin X1 Line Energy D tire from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Americas, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.