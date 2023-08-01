CALPORTLAND® EARNS EPA's ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency at Two Cement Plants

The Redding and Rillito plants outperform similar U.S. cement plants on energy efficiency measure.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland's Redding, California and Rillito, Arizona plants have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) ENERGY STAR certification, which signifies that the two industrial plants perform in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

CalPortland's Redding and Rillito plants outperform similar U.S. cement plants on energy efficiency measure.

"CalPortland is pleased to accept EPA's ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts at our Redding and Rillito cement plants," said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President and CEO. "ENERGY STAR is an integral part of the culture at CalPortland and through this achievement, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering energy costs."

Earning ENERGY STAR certification highlights the Redding and Rillito plants' status within the top 25 percent of cement plants in the nation with regard to energy performance. CalPortland improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plants.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their operations more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

To earn the ENERGY STAR, CalPortland took the following actions, in addition to many others:

Replaced cooling tubes to optimize planetary cooler efficiency.

Installed flow meters, DP control instruments and pulse valves for compressed air optimization.

Installed efficient lighting throughout the facilities.

Held Treasure Hunts to identify and implement energy savings opportunities.

Installed a new overland belt with a low rolling resistance compound.

Installation of reverse air fan VFD installation on the main bag house

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Jurupa Valley, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com or info@calportland.com.

