The National Association of County and City Health Officials and CredibleMind Forge Partnership to Launch Nationwide Behavioral Health Program

Behavioral Health 360 Aims to Improve Mental Health in Our Communities

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country's nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments, announced a partnership with CredibleMind, a leader in digital population-based mental health solutions. The partnership is creating and launching Behavioral Health 360, a groundbreaking nationwide program designed to help combat the country's mental health crisis. The program sets a national agenda that empowers local public health departments to improve the mental health status of their local communities.

As we respond to the national mental health crisis, public health leaders are empowered by NACCHO’s Behavioral Health 360 program. Using innovative digital platforms, data insights, a community of shared learning, and grant opportunities, together we are forging a future where mental health and wellbeing are prioritized, cultivating healthier, more resilient communities for everyone. (PRNewswire)

Local public health leaders and staff work to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. Behavioral Health 360 provides them with foundational tools to apply a public health approach to improve behavioral health, which has largely been underfunded and under-addressed. The program focuses on the prevention and early intervention of mental and substance use disorders, which can help reduce the disease burden and strain on the healthcare system. The local digital mental health deployment allows local health departments to mold the program based on their local needs, strategies, culture, demographics, and makeup.

"By introducing system-wide early intervention, this partnership signifies a turning point in addressing mental health and wellness at a local level across the United States," said Lori Tremmel Freeman, NACCHO CEO. "NACCHO believes empowering communities to address behavioral health issues upstream, with a public health approach emphasizing early intervention strategies, is critical. We are excited to launch the Behavioral Health 360 partnership to help bring CredibleMind's digital self-care platform to communities, enabling our members to expand behavioral health access rapidly and effectively, while combatting the stigma often associated with mental health."

"Public health's long-standing role in promoting health and preventing disease makes NACCHO the perfect partner to help our country move towards a population-based mental health system of care. Together, we can empower local health departments, enabling them to better serve all residents in their communities and foster a culture of mental wellbeing," said Deryk Van Brunt, DrPH, CEO of CredibleMind and Clinical Professor at UC Berkeley. "We're excited to act as a co-convener to incubate and share these innovative tools and ideas to improve behavioral health."

CredibleMind's behavioral health digital platforms will provide the technology backbone to broadly deploy Behavioral Health 360 in the United States. The comprehensive platform supports individuals by providing evidence-based self-care for all mental health and wellbeing topics. The program includes a Virtual Community to connect public health leaders in sharing best practices, learnings, and strategies to become data-driven and evidence-based in improving community mental health. Ongoing data and analytics will enable local health departments to gain better insights into their community's mental health needs and track outcomes.

NACCHO will introduce the Behavioral Health 360 program on August 3, 2023, through a national webinar for its members.

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

About CredibleMind

CredibleMind is a leader in digital mental health solutions, supporting evidence-based self-care and triage for people with mental health and wellbeing questions. CredibleMind's mission is to help the world flourish and to foster mental wellbeing, resilience, and performance by empowering users with access to reliable information, tools, and resources. For more information, please visit solutions.crediblemind.com/naccho.

Contacts:

Phyllis Dickerson Johnson

NACCHO Director of Communications

PDJohnson@naccho.org

Robert Murphy

CredibleMind Contact

robert@crediblemind.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CredibleMind