THE PERFECT BOOK TO CELEBRATE BACK TO SCHOOL

Filled with love, humanity and adventure, acclaimed children's book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat"

is an ideal story for students, teachers, and parents

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools kick off another exciting year, the acclaimed children's book " From the Pocket of an Overcoat " (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) from author and illustrator Robert Vincent provides the perfect story for teachers, students, and parents alike.

Friendly Falls Press LLC (PRNewsfoto/Friendly Falls Press LLC) (PRNewswire)

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish, but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue, and adoption.

"The start of the new school year provides an incredible opportunity to introduce books that will captivate kids as well as offer impactful positive messages through great storytelling," said Vincent. "Max's story delivers the love, awareness, and compassion that we all yearn to see in our children's education."

The book is available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores. A portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends . Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friendly Falls Press