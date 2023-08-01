Registration Open For FinComp '23: An Industry-First Compensation Conference for Senior HR Professionals at Financial Institutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BalancedComp, a leading provider of workforce compensation consulting and software solutions for financial institutions, announced the upcoming launch of its next corporate milestone making waves nationwide in the industry: FinComp 2023 . This first-ever event is the most comprehensive compensation conference in the country, tailored for HR professionals at mid and senior-levels working in banks and credit unions. The three-day experience, to be held on September 17-20, 2023 in Kansas City, MO, will educate, equip, and empower HR practitioners and C-suite financial executives to effectively navigate the ever-evolving landscape of compensation.

FinComp '23 is the country's most comprehensive compensation conference for all HR levels working in banks and credit unions. Held on September 17-20, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (PRNewswire)

An industry-first, fast-tracked platform dedicated to advancing compensation practices across the financial industry.

FinComp 2023 will be held at the prestigious Hotel Kansas City, conveniently located in the heart of downtown's Power and Light District. It will also feature a diverse variety of speakers, including compensation experts from BalancedComp and other leading organizations, including Crowe LLP, Brown & Brown, and Seyfarth. Topics to be covered will include:

Best practices and industry insights on compensation pain points, strategy, planning, implementation, and management to find, motivate, and retain top talent.

Engaging and interactive speaker presentations, tailored breakout sessions, executive panels, roundtable discussions, and other networking opportunities on what it means to pay employees (and management) fairly and competitively.

Data-driven insights on how to effectively drive organizational success through strategic and actionable solutions - tailored to financial institutions, by financial institutions.

How to design, build, and streamline measurable and sustainable corporate processes, templates, and annual plans for banks and credit unions that drive organizational performance.

Thought leadership and subject matter expertise surrounding talent acquisition, retention strategies, performance-based pay, incentive structures, executive compensation, regulatory compliance, and emerging legal trends in the financial sector.

"It could take years to learn everything that you will learn in these 3 days."

The conceptualization of this conference has been thirteen years in the making. "Since BalancedComp was formed in 2010, my vision was for the company to be a thought leader, HR advocate, and catalyst for change as we lead Human Resource professionals to become invaluable business partners for financial institutions," said Christie Summervill, Founder and CEO of BalancedComp. "This year takes on a whole new meaning. We leveled up and created FinComp '23 to be an industry-first, fast-tracked platform dedicated to advancing compensation practices across the financial industry."

The conference is open to all financial HR professionals of all experience levels and any stage in their career. Registration is open at fincomp.balancedcomp.com. Be sure to follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter for the latest updates and announcements.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Christie Summervill

CEO

BalancedComp

Email: Christie@balancedcomp.com

About BalancedComp

BalancedComp is a consultant exclusively for banks and credit unions, specializing in creating compensation and performance management software, comprehensive salary surveys and providing strategic guidance for our partners in financial institutions across the United States. These services help clients develop customized salary and incentive programs that increase equity and help attract, retain and motivate top talent in the industry. Founded in 2010, with headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, BalancedComp serves over 300 financial institutions nationwide. For more information, visit balancedcomp.com.

