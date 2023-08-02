Embrace the Spirit of Montana's Indigenous Regions

Experience unique events, cultures and traditions across Montana's Indian Country this fall

HELENA, Mont., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana's Indian Country is a scenic, sacred, and storied destination that's home to 12 tribes, each with distinctive cultures, histories, languages, and traditions that have shaped the land for generations. This fall, a series of exciting events awaits, offering a unique opportunity to witness captivating ceremonies, traditional dances, and mouthwatering cuisine. Join us on a journey of cultural discovery as Montana's Indigenous regions showcase their vibrant traditions and extend a warm invitation to all visitors.

Wadopana Celebration | Wolf Point – Aug. 4-6, 2023

Prepare for a wonderful weekend of games, runs, outdoor activities, camping, and intergenerational connections. Embrace the spirit of community as ceremonies honor family members and name individuals within the tribe.

Rocky Boy's Powwow | Rocky Boy's Agency – Aug. 4-6, 2023

Experience the magic of a social powwow featuring generations-old drumming, mesmerizing dances, and a display of traditional dress and cuisine. Visitors are warmly welcomed and encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating during the events.

Crow Fair & Rodeo | Crow Agency – Aug. 17-20, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Prepare for the grandest Native American event in Montana and one of the country's largest powwows. Be enthralled by diverse dances, a daily parade, exhilarating horse races, and an immersive cultural experience.

Fort Kipp Celebration | Brockton – Aug. 25-27, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Immerse yourself in native culture and traditions through captivating dances, tantalizing food, exquisite crafts, and warm fellowship. All members of the public are welcome to participate or spectate during the event.

Little Shell Elders and Veterans Traditional Powwow | Great Falls, University of Providence's McLaughlin Center – Aug. 26-27, 2023 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Join us for a traditional Native American Powwow where the rhythmic drumming, captivating dances, and colorful attire will enchant your senses. Explore crafts, children's activities, exhibits, and indulge in the flavors of native food.

Heart Butte Healing Celebration | Heart Butte – Sept. 1-3, 2023

Experience a transformative powwow event featuring contests, lively dancing, engaging games, thrilling sports events, and opportunities for socializing. Join us for a celebration of healing and unity.

Poplar Indian Days | Poplar – Sept. 1-3, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the spirit of Poplar Indian Days, a vibrant powwow held during Labor Day weekend. Engage in cultural festivities from Thursday to Sunday and witness traditions through dancing, food, and crafts. Public are welcome to join.

Chief Joseph Powwow | Bingo Hall, Fort Belknap – Oct. 6-8, 2023

Step into the world of Chief Joseph Powwow, where the public is invited to partake in a traditional celebration of culture. Engage in captivating ceremonies, participate in activities, and witness the joyous expressions of Native American traditions.

Gathering of Families | International Traditional Game Society, Great Falls – Oct. 8-14, 2023

Join us for the Gathering of Families, a week-long celebration organized by the International Traditional Game Society in Great Falls. From ancient ball games to skillful competitions, experience the thrill and camaraderie that bring families and communities together. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the power of traditional games and the unity they foster among families.

While Montana's Indian Country is diverse, one thing all tribal communities share is friendly people who welcome respectful visitors. Below are some extra tips to help you set up for a great experience:

Kindly refrain from bringing alcohol to any event or having it on the event grounds.

Remember to bring cash as some vendors may not accept credit cards.

Respect sacred dance areas during performances.

Dress appropriately, many of the events transition from day to night. It's advisable to bring layers, sunscreen, hats, etc.

Consider bringing a folding chair or blanket for comfortable seating during the events.

The traditional attire for such events is known as 'regalia' and should be respected as such, rather than considered a costume.

When taking photos of or with individuals, it's important to ask for their permission beforehand.

Should you have any questions during the event, approach the registration table or announcer before activities begin to introduce yourself and make inquiries.

Note: The dates, times, and locations mentioned in this press release are subject to change. Please check the respective event websites or contact the organizers for the most up-to-date information.

